Why Friday the 13th Could Be Your Lucky Day, According to Some Spiritual Practitioners

Friday the 13th has been considered unlucky for centuries, though no one can say for certain why. The idea stems from ancient mythology, cultural beliefs, and spiritual/religious traditions.

According to Britannica, “Friday the 13th and its association with bad luck was first written about in 19th-century France. An article published in 1834 in the French literary magazine Revue de Paris by Italian author Marquis de Salvo refers to a Sicilian count who killed his daughter on Friday the 13th. The article, titled ‘Le Chateau de Carini,’ states, ‘It is always Fridays and the number 13 that bring bad luck!’ A character in a French play from that same year—Les Finesses de gribouille (‘The Finesse of the Scribble’), by Claude-Louis-Marie de Rochefort-Luçay and Philippe-François Pinel Dumanoir—says, ‘I was born on a Friday, December 13, 1813, from which come all of my misfortunes.’”

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Another common negative association of Friday the 13th can be traced back to Christianity and the Last Supper.

“The number 13 is associated with Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Christ shortly after the Last Supper,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac reports. “Christ was handed to Roman soldiers the next morning and crucified on Good Friday.”

According to ancient texts, cultures, and belief systems, both Friday and the number 13 individually carry bad luck. Pair them together, and you’re apparently on the road to hell.

But are you actually? Is Friday the 13th really that unlucky?

In my opinion, it’s quite the opposite.

Why Friday the 13th Is Actually Lucky

I’m a firm believer that intention is everything. If you believe something to be true, you’ll find reasons that confirm it. For example, if you’re expecting misfortune on this upcoming Friday the 13th, your brain will be wired to identify all the negatives that occur throughout the day. But if you were to flip the script and expect blessings and luck, you might notice a positive shift in energy.

For example, my older brother was born on a Friday the 13th. My mom always recounted the day as one of the luckiest of her life. (At times throughout my childhood—like when he’d pull the heads off my Bratz dolls—I thought his birth date was actually confirmation that Friday the 13th was bad luck, but I digress.)

Plenty of Friday the 13ths have come and gone without any conflict. In fact, many actually consider the day to be spiritual—a great opportunity to manifest.

“Friday the 13th is my lucky day!” says The Cheese Oracle, Jennifer Billock, professional cheese fortune teller (okay, but how cool is her title?). “I think with so much superstition around the day, it just gains a bit more power on a spiritual level.”

This reminds me of the countless other outdated superstitions. For centuries, many believed that black cats were negative omens. But as the owner of an adorable black cat myself, I can assure you his presence has only blessed me.

As such, many view Friday the 13th as either just another day or as a lucky, abundant event.

“I use Friday the 13th to launch new projects or new types of readings, as well as do spells for money or clarity,” says Billock. “Because it’s a lucky day for me, I use it to work toward the things I really want, knowing there’s some extra oomph there since the day itself is on everyone’s mind.”