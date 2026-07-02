Why Friendships Feel So Much Harder in Your 30s, According to Experts

At some point in your 30s, you look up and realize the friend situation has gotten…complicated. Not bad, necessarily, just different. The group chats are active, the Instagram followers are plentiful, and yet something feels “emptier” than it used to.

That disconnect has a name and supporting data to help explain it. About 1 in 3 U.S. adults report feeling lonely, according to the CDC, and a separate Newsweek survey found nearly 1 in 3 readers identified friendships as the hardest relationship to navigate right now. A Bumble survey found that while 60% of adults want to find new friends, 52% hadn’t made a single new one in the past year. The numbers suggest a collective problem, not a personal failing.

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Psychiatrist and relationship expert Dr. Laura Dabney told Newsweek that loneliness has nothing to do with how many friends someone has. “If they’re lacking the closeness, the depth, the intimacy, then that’s what causes loneliness,” she said. Counting friends the way you count Instagram followers completely misses the point.

The Reason Friendships Get Harder in Your 30s Isn’t Just That Everyone Is Busy

Part of what makes adult friendship so difficult is structural. Psychologist Jeffrey Hall’s research found it takes roughly 40 to 60 hours of time together to reach casual friendship, and more than 200 hours to reach genuine closeness. In childhood, those hours accumulate without effort, through proximity and repetition. In adulthood, they have to be carved out deliberately, which most people don’t do because it feels strange to schedule a friendship like a dentist appointment.

The other thing most people get wrong, according to Dr. Dabney, is waiting for a friendship to feel close before putting in effort. “A lot of people make the mistake of waiting for the relationship to get close before they reach out,” she told Newsweek, “but really reaching out is the start of closeness.” Reliable reconnection, she argues, is what sustains it, not the total hours logged.

Friendship burnout, which is real and increasingly common, usually comes from letting frustrations go unspoken for too long. Licensed therapist Ibinye Osibodu-Onyali told NBC News that when difficult conversations do happen, specificity matters: “It’s important to be very specific and address only one incident at a time so that your friend has clarity.” Confronting a friend can actually be harder than confronting a romantic partner, partly because the relationship lacks the formal structure that pushes couples to work things out.

As for knowing when to let one go, Dr. Dabney’s benchmark is pretty simple: if you’ve tried to have an honest conversation more than once and nothing has changed, that’s probably your answer. Meaningful friendships, she said, can survive distance, change, and mistakes. The ones that can’t tolerate an honest conversation were probably already on their way out. Painful, but true.