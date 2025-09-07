Why Gen Z Cares Way More About ‘Body Count’ Than Older Generations

For a generation raised on sex positivity and non-traditional dating apps, Gen Z is surprisingly hung up on sexual history. According to a new survey by Lovehoney, 41 percent of Gen Z respondents said a partner’s “body count” would bother them. That’s higher than any other age group, including Gen X and Boomers, and well above the national average of 29 percent.

The data challenges the idea that younger people are the most open-minded when it comes to sex. Only 48 percent of Gen Z respondents said body count wouldn’t bother them, making them the least likely group to say they’re unbothered. By contrast, 84 percent of those over 65 said they didn’t care about a partner’s past.

Among those aged 18 to 24, nearly a third said the “acceptable” number of previous partners was two or fewer. That detail speaks to how much weight some people still place on sexual history, even in relationships framed as modern or progressive.

Sex and relationship expert Annabelle Knight believes the pressure Gen Z feels is different than what older generations dealt with. “Younger people are growing up in a digital age where comparisons are constant and dating can feel transactional,” she says. “This can lead to more anxiety around sex, and more focus on numbers rather than connection.”

Gen Z gave some of the most conflicted responses. While many said a partner’s sexual history mattered, they were also among the most likely to say they didn’t care at all. The divide suggests that even when the number matters, people may be unsure why—or whether they should admit it.

That generational split might come down to perspective. Older adults, especially those in long-term relationships, seem less interested in policing a partner’s past. Experience doesn’t register the same way when you’ve had your own.

The gender breakdown also complicates the stereotype. While women have historically been judged more harshly for their sexual history, this survey showed that men were slightly more likely to say body count didn’t bother them. About 72 percent of men said they didn’t care, compared to 66 percent of women.

Body count still seems to come up in dating conversations, even when people say it doesn’t matter. The number itself isn’t the issue; it’s the assumption behind it. If the conversation feels loaded, it usually is. What really matters is whether both people can talk about it without judgment.