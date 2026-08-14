Why Gen Z Hates Mascara So Much (And What They’re Replacing It With)

Let me tell you a little story, my little Gen Z whippersnappers. When I was in high school, my nickname was Lashes. I was the girl with the crazy long eyelashes, and girls would say, “OMG! What mascara do you use?!” It was my own little crown of achievement, as silly as it was. But, you know what? My natural eyelashes are blonde. They absolutely disappear when I wash my face. I feel like a baby naked mole rat without mascara. So when Gen Z started declaring mascara uncool, and worse, aging, you can understand why I was shook.

The younger generation has declared mascara a tell—a dead giveaway that you’re wearing makeup, which is exactly the aesthetic crime they’re trying to avoid. They’ve also tacked on an extra charge: mascara ages you. The preferred look is called ghost lashes: bare lashes, a curler, maybe a lash serum, and a dewy face doing all the work. The eyes look lighter, the skin steps forward, and the whole thing is supposed to look like you woke up this way.

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The sales data is already reflecting it. Consumer-trend-forecasting company Spate found black mascara’s popularity dropped nearly 10% in the US last year. Lash accessories and treatments fell 12.9% over the same period. Data scientist Madé Lapuerta, who runs @databutmakeitfashion on Instagram, analyzed hundreds of online posts and articles and found mascara popularity dropped 38% in April alone, while search traffic for natural makeup was four times higher than in January. The product that survived the no-makeup era of the ’90s and every trend cycle since is finally losing ground.

What Are Ghost Lashes? The Gen Z Beauty Trend Coming for Mascara.

The runways signed off on it first. Burberry, Dior couture, and Chloé all put models out for Spring/Summer 2026 with clear skin and bare lashes. Zendaya took it to The Odyssey press tour. Gigi Hadid had it at the Met Gala. TikTok is calling it “off-duty model,” a description that requires a certain amount of faith in your own face.

Makeup artist Mary Phillips, whose clients include Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, spoke about what’s happening. “There is a general movement toward lighter, softer, more natural-looking eyes,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “Full glam will always have its place, but for day to day, everyone wants routines that are fast and intuitive. Skipping mascara lets the focus shift to beautiful, healthy skin.”

Even brides are converting. Bridal makeup artist Brooke Lilias told Metro she’s seeing a clear shift in requests: “People are swaying towards things that can soften and make their eyes pop without any dramatic lashes.”

Ghost lashes look beautiful on people with naturally dark, visible lashes (and yes, you can get your lashes tinted). For the rest of us—the pale, the blonde, the “where did my eyes go” crowd—you can pry the mascara tube out of my cold, dead hands.