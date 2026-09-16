Why Gen Z Is Obsessed With the Original Mazda Miata, the Beloved ’90s Sports Car

The Mazda Miata is having a moment—an extended one that’s been ongoing for quite a few years now.

I know this, not just because of a delightful ABC News article diving into the sudden surge and fascination with decades-old Mazda Miatas among young drivers, but because two of my friends (shout-out to Danny and Diago) are the exact type of guys described in the article. They understand cars on a deeper, more textured level than I ever will, making them automotive connoisseurs who appreciate the symphony of elements that make the Miata an all-time great for the common man — The People’s Sports Car.

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This affordable, little machine makes you feel like you’re tearing a** through the streets even when you’re barely going the speed limit.

As ABC News described, the first-generation “NA” Miata (1989–1997) is an automotive holy Grail for many Zoomers looking for the pure, analog joy of a relatively affordable car that feels swift and powerful, which exists in stark contrast to the iPad-like dashboards of modern cars.

It’s a direct response to the automotive gigantism afflicting modern cars, as common trucks have morphed into hulking beasts, to the point where even sedans have been pushed so far out that they have started to adopt distinctly SUV-like features to survive.

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The Miata, on the other hand, is unabashedly small and swift. A true two-seater experience that lets you artfully dodge through streets. Car insurance company Hagerty reports that Gen Z accounts for a whopping 38 percent of all NA Miata inquiries. In an age of rapid digitalization, where tactility is a lost art, the Miata, both new and old, feels like a throwback to when you could feel the car responding to the road and the road responding to your car.

It’s simply an entertaining car to drive. Or, as former production planner at Mazda Bob Hall explained it as he compared the humbled Miata to a wildly expensive Porsche, “I always felt it’s a lot more fun to drive a slow car fast than a fast car slow.”

That’s the appeal in a nutshell. The Miata is a car that reconnects you to the everyday thrill of driving, and you don’t have to break the bank for one. As Hall went on to say, “you can enjoy the Miata every day without breaking the law.”

That helps, too.