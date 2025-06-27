why-gym-bros-suddenly-care-about-their-butts

It used to be a joke. Glute day was something straight men skipped, or worse, mocked. The focus was always on shoulders, arms, chest—the things you could flex in a bathroom mirror. The backside wasn’t part of the workout plan.

Now? Guys are lining up to use the hip thrust machine. They’re trading curls for cable kickbacks. They’re following TikTok trainers who promise a “shelf butt,” and they’re actually showing up to Pilates.

“It was once laughed at,” said strength coach John Rusin in an interview with GQ. “And now people are standing in line at commercial centers to use the hip thrust machine.”

There’s no single reason for the shift. Some men just want to look better from all angles. Others are chasing function—strong glutes power everything from lifting to sprinting to, depending who you ask, sex. And some, like Rich, 33, are drawing inspiration from superhero butts in comic books and animated characters with suspiciously detailed glute muscles.

Kevin, also 33, says his glutes get more attention than any other body part. “I have a huge ass that has been used as a pillow,” he told GQ. “People notice.”

Gym Bros Are All About Butt Stuff Now

Culturally, it’s a low-key rewrite. For decades, the standard male body came with broad shoulders, a flat ass, and legs that didn’t matter. Conversations about body image were mostly reserved for women. Men were expected to build the top half and ignore the rest.

That idea is fading. Juddy Ferguson, senior athletics educator at F45, says he’s watched a clear shift in how men train. Glutes aren’t an afterthought now. They’re a priority.

Some guys are taking it even further. Over 400 men in the U.S. got Brazilian butt lifts last year. Clinics like Allure Esthetic are promoting “male BBLs” designed to sculpt the lower body without making it look “too feminine.” That number is expected to grow as more men warm up to the idea of reshaping their bodies.

You can see it in the gym mirrors and the way guys film their workouts now. The male butt is no longer invisible. It’s a flex.

You can call it progress. Or just a better view.