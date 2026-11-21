A little Neanderthal DNA still lingering in modern humans might explain why some people have a lower risk of developing schizophrenia. This is according to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by researchers Hugo Zeberg and Svante Pääbo of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology.

Our cave-dwelling ancestors—the ones who turned out to be not as dumb as we once thought—passed down just a bit more than prominent brows. While investigating genetic variants tied to the brain’s visual processing center, the occipital lobe, scientists stumbled upon a four-nucleotide deletion on chromosome 14 inherited straight from our Neanderthal ancestors.

Videos by VICE

The Neanderthal DNA in Your Body Might Be Protecting You From a Serious Mental Illness

So, what does that mean? Well, each copy of this ancient Neanderthal DNA variant shrinks your occipital lobe by a teeny tiny 0.85 cubic centimeters and is linked to a 5 percent decrease in the risk of developing schizophrenia per copy. That goes up to 10 percent for people who had two copies of this variant.

Neanderthals might’ve been a bit smarter than we thought, but the researchers didn’t find a link between this genetic quirk that reduces schizophrenia risk and general intelligence. The size of that part in your brain has nothing to do with your cognitive abilities.

But if you’re lucky to have that variance, and extremely lucky to have double it, then you are just a bit more protected against a serious chronic mental health condition.