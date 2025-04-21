Why Is This ‘Gamer Supps’ VTuber Pushing the Great Replacement Theory?

Gamer Supps is pretty much ubiquitous in VTubing. Owned by popular online content creator jschlatt, Gamer Supps advertises itself as “the most effective and healthy energy choice” for gamers and esports talent alike. Combine caffeine with nootropics, then slap on branding marketed toward geeks and gamers, and you’ve got Gamer Supps. It’s a rite of passage for a growing VTuber to gain a Gamer Supps partnership, let alone snag a merchandise run via the company’s Waifu Cups line. Nyanners, for example, received her own cup with the company, as did Shylily.

However, Gamer Supps is in hot water with many VTuber fans due to the behavior of one particular creator working with the company: Mythic Talent’s Kirsche Verstahl. An anime foxgirl with a knack for sharing alt-right talking points, Kirsche has landed herself in controversy after controversy online due to her right-wing beliefs. At this point, it begs the question whether Gamer Supps will one day pull the plug on the VTuber for good.

A VTuber who believes ‘demographic replacement’ is happening to white people

Screenshot: Kirsche Verstahl

Kirsche is relatively popular for a VTuber, sporting over 56,000 followers on Twitter and at least 44,400 on Twitch. She originally announced her partnership with Gamer Supps in September 2023, followed by a merchandise reveal this past March. From shirts to cups, Kirsche fans will soon be able to flag their love for the right-wing foxgirl IRL, all thanks to Gamer Supps.

While some VTubers may wink or nod to conservative beliefs, Kirsche has never hidden her political leanings. In fact, she’s gained a reputation for speaking out on behalf of the right-wing side of the VTubing fanbase. In February, she said trans women advocating for trans rights are “autogynephiliac [sic] males” with “graphic murder fantasies.” She praised Mythic Talent co-owner Asmongold for arguing, “Every trans kid is actually a victim of a parent with a mental illness.” GamerGate subreddit r/KotakuInAction has shared Kirsche’s work to acclaim, calling her “based fox.” Another post on r/youtubedrama declared Kirsche “the main culprit” for “alt-right pandering” in VTubing.

In casual conversations on her Gamer Supps merchandise drop, VTuber fans were quick to describe Kirsche as right-wing. One Redditor even went to great lengths to stress they were not attempting to take a side on Kirsche’s content, but simply objectively describe her to those who have not seen her work.

“She’s alt-right, anti-woke, and apparently transphobic to a degree (few comments mentioned her calling trans women being mentally ill men),” one Redditor said. “None of this is my own info, just restating what other people said, can’t confirm nor deny this stuff.”

Screenshot: Gamer Supps

“Alt-right” seems like an accurate description of Kirsche and her politics. In one clip, Kirsche gives weight to the “great replacement theory,” a racist conspiracy theory suggesting people of color are ethnically cleansing white people through demographic changes and cultural diversity. In the clip, Kirsche argues that a mosque should not be built in Northern England, declaring a “hostile takeover” is happening in the U.S. “via illegal immigration” and through the U.K. “via the migrant crisis nonsense and refugees.”

“Our politicians are assisting these people with both demographic replacement, as well as just making citizens’ lives worse in general. They’re changing the entire culture of these countries,” Kirsche said, essentially implying both the U.K. and U.S. are intended for white Europeans and Americans, respectively. “It is still going to change these countries irreparably in the future.”

Kirsche has now explicitly stated her belief in the white supremacist Great Replacement Theory.



Here she is openly stating her belief that politicians in the US and UK are assisting in a "hostile demographic takeover" while ranting about the construction of mosques in England. pic.twitter.com/GDQmQ6HsU8 — bint ♨️🐧 (@NBinted) March 21, 2025

This was not a one-off comment. In April, she retweeted the White House’s ICE tip line to aid the deportation of undocumented Americans. In February 2025, she said she was “happy with the mass deportations” under Trump but warned the federal government was offering undocumented Americans “massive amount of free shit given on the tax payer dime.” She even called Lawrence, Massachusetts, “a ‘no-go zone’ full of illegal activity” and implied the city could only be recovered if all of its undocumented citizens were removed.

“If ICE sweeps here, it will become a ghost town and maybe can be rebuilt,” she tweeted.

‘Who Wore It Better? Body Cam Edition’

Screenshot: Kirsche Verstahl

But it was Kirsche’s tweets in mid-April that drew her Gamer Supps partnership back into the public spotlight. On April 14th, Kirsche responded to an online rumor about Karmelo Anthony, a Black teen charged with killing a white 17-year-old named Austin Metcalf. A post incorrectly claimed that Anthony’s family had purchased a house with online donations, a rumor which spread through right-wing social media circles before later being debunked by Snopes. Kirsche fed into the claim.

“Getting a payday to buy a house by killing a white man just makes sense,” Kirsche tweeted, “reparations after all!”

getting a payday to buy a house by killing a white man just makes sense, reparations afterall! pic.twitter.com/IyTRvLRPmH — Kirsche 🥥 🧁 (@KirscheVerstahl) April 15, 2025

The next day, Kirsche responded to a post claiming “body cameras killed the BLM movement.” In a quote retweet, she shared bodycam stills from police altercations with Deshawn Leeth and Sydney Wilson, two Black Americans who were shot and killed by American police officers. With one image, a police officer points a stun gun at Leeth while he lunges forward. In another, Wilson holds a knife while the responding officer points a gun at her. The still is taken seconds before he discharged his weapon.

“Who Wore It Better?” Kirsche tweeted. “Body Cam Edition.”

In both incidents, bodycam video depicts law enforcement acting in self-defense. However, the implication of Kirsche’s response is that Black Americans are lying about the commonality of police brutality in the United States. The Sentencing Project notes Black Americans “were 2.5 times as likely to be shot and killed by police officers as whites,” per data from 2015 to 2021.

“At this rate, police will kill an estimated one in 1,000 Black men,” the organization wrote. “Police officers’ greater inclination to stop and search people of color suggests that differences in people’s behavior alone are unlikely to account for disparities in lethal police violence.”

Kirsche’s mid-April posts reached a breaking point for the VTubing community, causing many users on Twitter to criticize Gamer Supps for partnering with the creator. One VTuber, kaiyo, ended his Gamer Supps partnership two days after Kirsche’s tweets. While kaiyo did not name Kirsche directly, he pointed to his concern with “certain creators affiliated with the brand” sharing “openly bigoted views without facing any consequences.”

“I encourage fellow creators to think about whether or not their partnership with the company is worth continuing,” kaiyo wrote. “I don’t agree that it’s a good idea to just ‘let creators create content and try to do our best to just make the best products on the internet’ if it means allowing hateful people to be representing your brand.”

i’ve decided to end my partnership with Gamersupps because of certain creators affiliated with the brand who have expressed openly bigoted views without facing any consequences.



i believe in fostering an inclusive community and i do not wish to support or be associated with… — kaiyo🧧🐾 (@ohaiyokaiyo) April 18, 2025

It remains unclear whether Gamer Supps will issue a response to Kirsche’s behavior. For the record, the VTuber has previously welcomed controversy, promoting the “Brand Risk” Gamer Supps product while declaring, “According to my marketing team, I am a Brand Risk!”

A ‘Gamer Supps’ partner and her Nazi fan

Screenshot: Senchou Mimiky

Of course, Kirsche may walk herself into a controversy that’s impossible for Gamer Supps to defend. This could be the case after the right-wing VTuber retweeted a Kirsche fan named “Senchou Mimikyu.”

Senchou recently received an official Kirsche Youtooz plushie and posed with it. In one of the images shared by Kirsche, Senchou placed Kirsche’s plushie next to an enormous collection of Nazi and fascist books. Including a three-part hardcover book display from white nationalist publisher Antelope Hill Publishing. Senchou’s Twitter page is filled with anime women promoting Nazi imagery and works. In one tweet, an anime girl with a swastika is shown, along with the message, “Did someone say race war?”

This Nazi imagery extends to the books seen in the image retweeted by Kirsche. The hardcover book display features two books with the Iron Cross and one with the Nazi Eagle, complete with the swastika. The three books shown are also popular fascist works: Michael by Joseph Goebbles, In His Own Words: The Essential Speeches of Adolf Hitler, and The Burning Souls by neo-Nazi Léon Degrelle, according to Senchou.

Kirsche responded to the user, “I like your sleeves/gloves/boots!”

While Kirsche is a political VTuber, it remains unclear if the content creator was aware of the Nazi imagery seen on the bookshelf — or the various fascist books on display. In fact, several VTubers jumped into a lively Twitter debate about whether Kirsche had the knowledge to recognize fascist imagery at all. One German VTuber claimed she didn’t “even know” that the Iron Cross was a popular Nazi symbol. Regardless, it’s likely Kirsche is now aware of the imagery and meaning of the books shared by the retweeted user after a day’s worth of discourse on Twitter. Yet Senchou’s post remains shared on her Twitter page.

Perhaps it’s irrelevant whether Kirsche knew about the political imagery behind Senchou’s post. What matters most is how Gamer Supps feels on the matter. This is not Kirsche’s first controversy, and it likely won’t be her last. Which begs the question: Is there a line Kirsche and other content creators can cross before a partnership is threatened with the company?

VICE has reached out to Gamer Supps, Kirsche, and kaiyo for comment.