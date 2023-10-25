Why It’s Okay That Some Relationships Don’t Last Forever

If you are struggling with a break-up and need to talk to someone, email lovebetter@youthline.co.nz or text “lovebetter” to 234.

Just because a relationship doesn’t last forever, it doesn’t mean you can’t be proud of the time you spent with someone. While this might be the case, it can be easier said than done, so we got rapper JessB to hop on the VICE break-up hotline to talk about how to navigate these feelings.

