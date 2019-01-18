Why Latinos Are Converting to Islam

Latinos are one of the fastest growing groups within Islam in America. VICE’s Lee Adams travels to Houston Texas, the home of America’s first Islam in Spanish center, to investigate what’s behind this phenomenon and how America’s current political climate might be related.

As a former gang leader, Jaime “Mujahid” Fletcher claims that Islam saved his life, inspiring him to found the Islam in Spanish center. He dedicated himself to translating Muslim texts for a Spanish-speaking audience.

Videos by VICE

We spoke to Jaime and other recent Latino Muslim converts to find out why two of America’s most discriminated groups are coming together.