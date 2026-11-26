I will forever fear people who wake up on Thanksgiving morning and think, “What better way to start the day than with a 5k?”

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to get some movement in for a good cause. Turkey trots bring communities together for healthy competition and charitable giving. I mean, ‘tis the season, for sure. But for those of us who like to sleep in post-Thanksgiving Eve celebrations and pre-Thanksgiving dinner food coma, can we skip the exercise aspect of the tradition? (Asking for a friend.)

Videos by VICE

Now, I don’t enjoy running any day of the year, much less on Thanksgiving. A brisk walk, yoga class, or strength training session—sure! But running? Absolutely not. I’m getting itchy just thinking about it.

That being said, if you enjoy running and torturing—I mean, challenging—yourself for a good cause, then by all means, go for it. A few of my friends run turkey trots each year, and I always admire their dedication…from the comfort of my own bed while scrolling on Instagram, of course.

Thankfully, I’m not the only one who’d rather catch up on sleep than lace up my running shoes. If I even own a pair, that is. Some people, myself included, hate the concept of a holiday 5k so much that their biggest fear is marrying into a turkey trot family. That actually might be a dealbreaker me.

(Okay, not really, but I definitely would come down with a mystery illness every Thanksgiving morning for the foreseeable future.)

What Is a Turkey Trot Family, and Why Is Everyone So Afraid of Marrying Into One?

You might be wondering…wtf even is a turkey trot, and where did this bizarre—I mean, wonderful!—tradition come from?

According to Runner’s World, the first ever trot took place in 1896 in Buffalo, New York, and it wasn’t a 5k…it was an 8k.

Leave it to New Yorkers to outdo themselves…

This inaugural race drew only six participants, with just four of them actually finishing the run. The tradition has stuck around for decades and spread throughout the country, with most being 5ks (3.1 miles) rather than 8ks (4.97 miles).

Marrying Into a Turkey Trot Family

Social media loves to joke about the stress of marrying into a turkey trot family, with countless memes circling on the internet during this time of the year. And while the joke is hilariously relatable, turkey trots can be great community events to celebrate the holiday and give back to a good cause. That’s what Thanksgiving is all about, right?

Marrying into a family that follows this cherished tradition isn’t necessarily a bad thing—unless, of course, they live by the mindset of “I must run off my calories to earn Thanksgiving dinner!!!” In most cases, these families simply enjoy being active together while supporting their local community/organizations. Nothing negative about that.

But that also doesn’t mean you need to take part in the race. If you don’t want to run, don’t. If you’d rather enjoy some cinnamon rolls for breakfast while watching the Thanksgiving Day Parade, do it.

Thanksgiving is all about loved ones, harvest, and gratitude. You don’t need to run a 5k to earn your spot at your spouse’s family dinner.