Why Men Love to Fuck Dolls

Some men would rather fuck inanimate objects than real women, and as demand dictates, the industry and art of human sex dolls has expanded in the last decade. Sex dolls are so much better and more realistic that they’re replacing dead wives and becoming surrogate girlfriends to men around the world.

In May 2015, Vanity Fair profiled David Mills, a famous atheist activist and the owner of a RealDoll—a leading manufacturer of sex dolls so realistic they are, to some, indiscernible from the bodies of human women. “I really like women,” Mills told Vanity Fair, “but I don’t like to be around people.“

According to a 2014 article in the Mirror, another sex doll manufacturer, Orient Industry, believes anyone who purchases their product “will never want a proper girlfriend again.” Their life-size dolls are currently on display in Tokyo, being honored for their immense beauty. “The main market for these love dolls are not only the collectors who love to live with them, but also others including widowers,” one report says.

In other words, women’s mouths, hands, breasts, legs, and buttocks are being molded, cloned, and sold to consumers who are advised that these things are better than real people. But is it a good idea to replace humans with dolls?

Dr. Peter Kanaris is the clinical director of the Sexual Diagnostic Program for Kanaris Psychological Services in Smithtown, New York. In an interview with Broadly, Kanaris explained that sex with a doll is different than sex with someone else because “there is no feedback by way of a motion or personal connection.”

Instead, human sex dolls “provide an opportunity for the person to project feelings onto,” Kanaris says. Having a sexual relationship with an inanimate object is similar, he says, to “fantasy play,” limited only by the imagination. Kanaris emphasizes the importance of sexuality and intimacy for human beings. “After basic needs such as eating, drinking, and breathing, the drive to be sexual and connected to others may be considered the next most important,” he said.

While some may argue it’s better to get that connection from someone who can think and talk to you, Kanaris says there are many psychological reasons an individual may be drawn to fucking rubber, including: “lack of access to others, shyness or social anxiety, inexperience and self-consciousness, or perhaps having a partner who is unwilling to participate in certain sexual preferences.”

“Sex and intimacy play important roles throughout the lifespan,” Kanaris says, explaining that social isolation can be devastating to people’s mental and physical health as they age. He says there may be a benefit to human sex dolls for “people that do not have access to life partners.”

“People that have lost their partners through death, divorce, or the breakup of a relationship, and people with disabilities that may not have easy access to to other partners, could conceivably benefit from the doll. The opportunity for sexual expression and the sensation of not being alone could provide relief and mitigate feelings of isolation,” he says.

But totally replacing each other with rubber sex dolls may not be the best idea—at least not yet. “There may be a risk for some people who develop long-term relationships with their dolls as an avoidance of live relationships,” Kanaris says. “They could deprive themselves of the richness and totality of what relationships with other people may offer. I believe, however, that in the future, as we continue to develop technologies that will allow for more human-like interactions with robots, the answer to this question will become far more complicated.”