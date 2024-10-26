Why ‘Metroid Prime 4’ Is an Important Step for Nintendo

Ever since Nintendo (finally) released a trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, I’ve been
intrigued by what it could mean for the Red Brand. If this was a 2024 release
guaranteed for the Switch, I wouldn’t think too much about it outside of pure excitement
at a new Metroid. But with a release date of 2025, I can’t help but hope this is a launch
title exclusively for the next iteration of the Switch.
Nintendo has franchises on top of franchises, to the point that we have to ask where the
hell Star Fox and F-Zero are. And to some extent, that’s also been the case with
Metroid. When Nintendo drops a new console, it’s understood we’re going to see
Mario and Zelda — it’s the safest bet in the world. But what about the others?
The Metroid series has given us classic games. No matter how much time has passed,
the newest Samus adventure is almost always a quality experience. Even shrinking
down for the original Game Boy wasn’t enough to keep the bounty hunter down. It’s
been proven the quality is consistent enough to put this franchise front and center.
samus will be ready to return in ‘metroid prime 4’
Metroid is one of my favorite gaming franchises. Easily in my top 3, and it’s because
Samus is an insanely cool character. She’s strong, athletic, has awesome armor, and
whenever she speaks, it carries the air of a badass who’s seen enough battle to know
she’s got nothing to worry about (Other M notwithstanding).
Samus is more than capable of carrying the Nintendo brand on her shoulders the same
way Link and Mario do when they’re called up. Everything you need is right there. The
Metroid series has arguably the best lore in the Nintendo universe; there’s so much you
can do with Samus and that world.
So, this is the moment for Nintendo — let Samus kick off the new console. Nintendo is clearly okay with sending off the Switch at this point. No need to force Metroid Prime 4 on it. Metroid Dread and the Metroid Prime remaster showed there is an appetite for this series and this
character. And what better way to launch a console than with one of your most iconic
franchises? The board is set, Nintendo. It’s your move.