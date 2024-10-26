Why ‘Metroid Prime 4’ Is an Important Step for Nintendo

Ever since Nintendo (finally) released a trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, I’ve been

intrigued by what it could mean for the Red Brand. If this was a 2024 release

guaranteed for the Switch, I wouldn’t think too much about it outside of pure excitement

at a new Metroid. But with a release date of 2025, I can’t help but hope this is a launch

title exclusively for the next iteration of the Switch.

Nintendo has franchises on top of franchises, to the point that we have to ask where the

hell Star Fox and F-Zero are. And to some extent, that’s also been the case with

Metroid. When Nintendo drops a new console, it’s understood we’re going to see

Mario and Zelda — it’s the safest bet in the world. But what about the others?

Videos by VICE

The Metroid series has given us classic games. No matter how much time has passed,

the newest Samus adventure is almost always a quality experience. Even shrinking

down for the original Game Boy wasn’t enough to keep the bounty hunter down. It’s

been proven the quality is consistent enough to put this franchise front and center.

samus will be ready to return in ‘metroid prime 4’

Screenshot: Nintendo



Metroid is one of my favorite gaming franchises. Easily in my top 3, and it’s because

Samus is an insanely cool character. She’s strong, athletic, has awesome armor, and

whenever she speaks, it carries the air of a badass who’s seen enough battle to know

she’s got nothing to worry about (Other M notwithstanding).

Samus is more than capable of carrying the Nintendo brand on her shoulders the same

way Link and Mario do when they’re called up. Everything you need is right there. The

Metroid series has arguably the best lore in the Nintendo universe; there’s so much you

can do with Samus and that world.

So, this is the moment for Nintendo — let Samus kick off the new console. Nintendo is clearly okay with sending off the Switch at this point. No need to force Metroid Prime 4 on it. Metroid Dread and the Metroid Prime remaster showed there is an appetite for this series and this

character. And what better way to launch a console than with one of your most iconic

franchises? The board is set, Nintendo. It’s your move.