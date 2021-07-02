Why Mexican Cartels Use American Guns

All wars are fought with weapons, and the guns used to murder tens of thousands of people in the Mexican War on Drugs mostly come from America.

From handguns to AK-47s and 50-calibre sniper rifles, weak US gun laws allow the drug cartels to arm themselves to the point where they can take on the Mexican army, shoot down military helicopters and take over entire cities.

The trade in illegal drugs and illegal guns are inextricably linked. In this episode of The War On Drugs Show, we look at how the War on Drugs is actually fought.