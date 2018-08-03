Why More Women Are Buying Guns in America

As the conversation about gun reform continues, women are buying more guns in the US. Motivated by mass shootings, perceptions of safety, and sometimes, just sport, this population has been looking to firearms, they say, as a means of empowerment.



VICE Canada reporter Manisha Krishnan visited shooting classes and NRA conventions to fully understand why women are now the fastest growing demographic of gun owners in America.

We spoke to Krishnan about her short documentary on today’s episode.

Videos by VICE

