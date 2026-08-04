Why More Women Are Getting Labiaplasty, and What Experts Want Them to Know

Ten years ago, almost nobody was talking about labiaplasty. Now clinics are advertising it like a bikini wax, and the waiting rooms are full.

The growth has been hard to miss. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery called labiaplasty the fastest-growing cosmetic procedure in the world after seeing a 45% surge in surgeries in 2016. It hasn’t slowed down one bit. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons’ 2024 data, over 10,000 women in the United States undergo the procedure every year. The surgery trims the labia minora so it no longer extends beyond the labia majora — and clinics market it with the casual energy of a lunch break appointment. A confidence booster. A quick fix. A little something for yourself. The risks get much less airtime.

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What’s driving demand is less complicated than the industry wants to admit. A 2024 survey of more than 1,000 Australians with labia, conducted by Women’s Health Victoria, found that nearly one in four women aged 18 to 25 felt anxious or unhappy about their labia. Almost half of those who had considered labiaplasty said porn or social media influenced that decision. Nearly one in five Gen Z respondents said they get their information about what their genitals “should look like” from pornography—a medium where performers’ labia are routinely airbrushed, filtered, or surgically altered.

What to Know Before Getting Labiaplasty, According to Experts

“The reality is, more than half of all people with vulvas have visible, or protruding labia minora, and many have labia that are asymmetrical,” said Dr. Melissa Kang, a practicing medical doctor and Labia Library ambassador, responding to the Women’s Health Victoria findings. “The labia are such an incredibly important body part, protecting the urinary opening, the vaginal opening and the clitoris. They’re also full of nerve endings that play an important role in sex.” There’s no medical definition of normal labia, she noted—because there isn’t one. No one’s telling young women that. No one’s telling the men in their lives either.

Adults aren’t the only ones making these appointments. Adolescent labiaplasty requests have risen alongside everything else, according to research. Girls whose bodies haven’t finished developing yet, already convinced by porn and social media that something needs fixing.

The surgery carries risks that clinic websites usually bury in fine print. Scarring, altered sensation, and in some cases permanent numbness are all documented complications—significant, considering the labia minora are dense with nerve endings that contribute to sexual pleasure. There’s also no evidence that labiaplasty improves body image, sexual satisfaction, or self-esteem long-term. That’s exactly what most cosmetic marketing promises it will do.

“When we fail to provide sex and relationships education that includes the true diversity of human bodies, it’s no wonder young people assume the genitals they see in porn are the norm,” said Libby Payne, a consent advocate who served on the Labia Library’s 2024 advisory panel. Education and honest representation would go a long way. Neither is as profitable as a scalpel, which is probably why we’re still having this conversation.