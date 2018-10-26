Why My Immigrant Parents Didn’t Send Me to Private School

Gaby del Valle immigrated to the US from Colombia with her parents when she was four years old. Her parents left behind a comfortable life in their home country to give their children opportunities, and it came with a lot of hard work. Her mom cleaned houses and her father worked the line at a restaurant. But when one of her mom’s clients offered del Valle a scholarship, her mother turned it down. When del Valle found out, she was furious, but over time she grew to understand and accept her mother’s decision.

Del Valle talked to VICE about the reasoning behind her parents’ decision, and why opportunity can often come at a high cost on this episode of The Vice Guide to Right Now Podcast.

