Why Napping Too Much Could Be a Warning Sign of Dementia, According to Researchers

Some days, you yearn for a nap as soon as you wake up. That nap might feel refreshing in the moment, but it could also be a sign that your cognitive health isn’t great and that you could be on the road to developing dementia.

According to a study from Johns Hopkins University published in The Journals of Gerontology, your afternoon knockout might be damaging your brain. Researchers tracked 995 adults aged 65 and older over a decade and found that serial nappers who napped every day, or almost every day, faced a 48 percent higher risk of developing dementia compared to those who rarely or never napped.

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Frequent Daytime Naps Linked to Higher Dementia Risk, Study Finds

Passing out unintentionally carried a 39 percent higher risk, while short power naps under 30 minutes bumped up the risk by 40 percent. The issue isn’t necessarily that taking a 20-minute mid-afternoon crash directly fries your circuits.

The occasional nap here and there is seemingly fine. Lead author Kening Jiang and co-author Adam Spira are very specifically pointing out frequent, involuntary afternoon dozing. That specific act is something of a warning light indicating that there are underlying neurodegenerative shifts messing with your sleep-wake cycles.

While napping can temporarily make up for a terrible night of sleep, it shouldn’t be viewed in isolation. Still, if your afternoon couch-crashes turn into an everyday compulsory ritual, your brain might be trying to drop a hint before the official diagnoses catch up.