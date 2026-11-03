Why November Might Be the Perfect Month to Reset Your Life, According to Astrology

Many people gloss right over November. It’s no longer spooky season, but not quite the holidays…and so instead of finding joy in the simple moments and subtle seasonal shifts, we become lethargic, stagnant, and pessimistic. (Just me?)

The days are getting shorter. The weather is growing colder. There’s not much to celebrate just yet. The air is icy and void of cheer.

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But if you look to nature for the answers, you’ll recognize the importance of November—and of every other month and season we experience. Here’s how you can work with the energy of November.

The Energy of November

November is known for its quiet magic: warm drinks, hearty stews, cozy sweaters, early nights cuddled up on the couch with a good book. Energetcially speaking, it’s a time to slow down, reflect, and express gratitude for all you have. Think of it as a much-needed introspective period before the holiday chaos ensues.

Because seasonal sadness might begin to creep in during this time, self-care is a top priority for November. Think: hot baths, restorative yoga, therapeutic journaling, calming hobbies, and creative endeavors. Consider this month as your permission slip to rest and recharge before the hustle and bustle of December.

November Astrology

November starts in Scorpio season, a particularly intense and emotionally deep time. Many people early November for shadow work and to release anything that’s no longer serving them. Scorpio is all about transformation, making this month an ideal time to heal and evolve.

This particular November starts with a double retrograde (Venus and Mercury) in Scorpio until November 13, which might make this particular year especially disorienting. Use these few weeks as a chance to reconnect with and ground yourself rather than giving in to drama or ruminating over the past.

The latter half of November occurs during Sagittarius season, which brings a more free-spirited, adventurous energy. After using early November to recharge and reflect, you might begin to branch out and explore opportunities outside of your normal routine. Thanksgiving also falls early on in Sagittarius season, and for many of us here in the U.S., the celebration marks the beginning of the holiday season and its cheerful, social vibes.

November’s New and Full Moons

This month, we’re experiencing a powerful New Moon in Scorpio on November 9, offering an incredible opportunity to release old patterns and transform into a new, improved version of ourselves. This is a great time to meditate, write down your desires, and embrace your most authentic self.

November’s full moon, also called the Beaver Moon, will reach its peak on Tuesday, November 24. It is also a supermoon, meaning it’s closer to the Earth on its axis, making it appear larger and brighter than usual. The Beaver Moon earned its name because beavers historically prepare for winter in November. We, too, can learn a thing or two from the animal, taking stock and preparing ourselves for the colder months ahead.

This full moon will occur in Gemini, representing curiosity and communication. Don’t be surprised if you hear from an old friend or finally gain closure on a past situation during this time. As with all full moons, this is your chance to release what’s no longer aligning with you, so you can enter winter with more confidence and authenticity.