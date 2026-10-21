Why One of the Biggest Supergroups in Hip-Hop History Never Made an Album Together

Every millennial rap nerd remembers fawning over Child Rebel Soldier, the powerhouse group of Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco, and Pharrell. The trio represented how radically different hip-hop could look and sound. It didn’t have to be street or have to look a single kind of way. The way they flaunted their riches didn’t have to be like everyone else. You could rap on Radiohead production or make wild electropop anthems and still be undoubtedly hip-hop.

Obviously, each member had incredible careers in their own right. But why couldn’t they come together and give fans an absolute dream album? Lupe Fiasco shared a couple different reasons as to why. Back in 2007, he sounded down for anything— it was just the labels that needed to handle the money logistics in order to pull it off.

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“Now [our labels are] working it out,” the Chicago legend told Billboard at the time. Whoever is going to pay is going to pay a whole hell of a lot. Everybody is excited, [but] ‘Us Placers’ is the only record we have.”

Closer to the present day in 2024, though, Fiasco shrugged that Kanye West and Pharrell were just too deep in their careers to take care of such a passion project. Additionally, sample clearances proved to be a nightmare since it wasn’t going to be your typical mixtape.

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Lupe Fiasco Explained What Happened to The Iconic ‘Child Rebel Soldier’ Group

“N***as got rich and crazy, and then it was over,” he told Stereogum in 2024. “I’m telling the fans: it ain’t me. It’s them. It’s these two exorbitantly rich dudes out doing rich s**t.”

Admittedly, he tried to pass off the moniker and creative idea to the youth in order to keep the energy alive. However, when that never quite panned out, it sat dormant as a big ‘what if’ in hip-hop. However, all is not lost. For Lupe Fiasco, the idea was always putting out a mixtape over Radiohead beats. Ye and Pharrell merely joined in on the great idea. So he can always do it himself whenever the stars align. In a separate Stereogum interview in 2024, he teased that he’s interested in resurrecting the idea.

“I know I’m not gonna be able to work with Radiohead and do an album with them, that s**t’s pie in the sky. I’ll just go back to that original [vibe], just go back and find those dope loops and samples from Radiohead or their solo records, loop the s**t up, and make little beats out of it, and crush with some dope a** lyrics. I’ll either do some loosie freestyle s**t or a proper tape, get sued for it, and keep it moving,” Lupe Fiasco said.

Photo by DAVID X. PRUTTING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images