Why People Are Hacking Ventilators to Save Lives

It’s a tale as old as our digital era: Tech enthusiasts wanting to repair their devices without the authorization of the company that makes them. Apple, for example, is notoriously awful at allowing users access to easy fixes of iPhones or Macbooks and instead offers expensive options at its stores or authorized service providers.

And like everything in our society, the current pandemic has exposed these right to repairs practises for what they are: Ridiculous.

This week, Jason Koebler is here to tell us about a Polish hacker who is bypassing manufacturers to repair life saving ventilators that are in short supply wherever COVID-19 cases spike.