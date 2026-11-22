Instagrammer Finlay Rowlands recently posted a video of knife massages in Taiwan. These massages were given by kind-looking ladies as their clients rested under blankets on tables. The impression of calm and control only increased the scene’s surreal vibe.

Rowlands captioned his post thus, “Taiwan’s knife massage (Daoliao) is a traditional practice dating back over 2,000 years to ancient Chinese monasteries.”

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Commenters clarified that the video was taken at Longshan Temple MRT Station’s underground mall. One man jokingly cautioned against arguing with the knife-wielding ladies or trying to dodge payment like at the nail shop…

Fortunately, however, the very real knives used are dulled.

National Geographic informs us, “According to research out of Taiwan’s Nanhua University, Buddhist monks offered knife massages to the severely ill after more traditional medicinal methods failed to cure them during the Han and Tang Dynasties.” The art form eventually spread to Taiwan much later, after the Chinese Civil War.

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The knives, which are thought to absorb bad karma, are said to physically and emotionally heal; they purportedly direct life force, or qi, flow in the body. Today, knife massages might be used to treat insomnia, arthritis, or even bad breakups.

One BBC reporter and massage recipient penned:

“I wouldn’t have known they were knives at work if it wasn’t for the occasional clinking sound, like cutlery against a plate, as they touched. […] When the chopping ended, I must have been asleep. Surprisingly, many people do doze off when pounded by these – admittedly blunt – knives for 70 minutes.”

The sleep might have been needed as the reporter’s massage therapist had her do 10 minutes of squats and stretching prior to the session.

The BBC learned that those working for The Ancient Art of Knife Massage Dao Liao I-Jing Education Center in Taipei have rather strict rules to follow:

“To keep their own energies pure, all practitioners stick to a vegan diet. Hsiao [Mei-fang, center director] and her army of therapists also wake up at or before 05:00 every morning and do 100 squats and headstands, and bash knives for 30 minutes against a pillow to get their qi going.” The therapists are not to give massages if they find themselves in foul moods, lest their bad energy be absorbed by clients.

Hopefully, none of them have a history of mental breaks and are asked to submit to background checks…