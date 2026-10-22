Why Petting Your Dog After a Stressful Experience Could Help You Later

After a really hard day, spending time with your dog can make just about everything feel a little less irritating. There’s something about sitting on the couch and scratching their soft ears that makes dealing with the rest of humanity seem slightly more tolerable.

Researchers at Austria’s University of Innsbruck wanted to see what happens in your body when you spend time with your dog after being stressed out. For a study, they brought 64 dog owners and their pets into a lab, where the humans had to answer timed trivia questions and solve mental arithmetic problems while a researcher criticized their performance over video. A delightful way to spend an afternoon.

Videos by VICE

Once the researchers had sufficiently irritated everyone, participants spent five minutes with their dogs. In one session, they could pet them freely. In another, the dogs were kept on short leashes just out of reach, so their owners could still see and talk to them. Then everyone went through the stress test again.

The participants weren’t directly told to pet their dogs, but they spent nearly two-thirds of the break doing it anyway. The researchers told PsyPost that people wanted physical contact, “sometimes even when the pet wasn’t really into it.”

Petting Your Dog for Just 5 Minutes Could Help You Handle Stress Better

Petting didn’t help participants recover from the initial stress test any quicker. The difference came later, when they had to go through the whole stressful experience again. People who’d petted their dogs showed calmer brain activity and slower heart rates, along with changes in heart rhythm suggesting they were better equipped to handle another stressful situation.

Interestingly, the participants didn’t necessarily notice the difference themselves. Their self-reported stress levels didn’t always match what the researchers were measuring, and the scientists suspect that gentle touch activates nerve fibers in the fingers that help regulate the body’s response to stress.

Even the participants who couldn’t touch their dogs found something to occupy themselves. They spent nearly an extra minute looking at them, and there could be something to that, too. A 2015 study found that extended eye contact between dogs and their owners increased oxytocin levels in both.

The study had limitations. Most participants were White European women, and everyone interacted with their own dog. The benefits during the second stress test also came from an exploratory analysis, so researchers still need to see if the findings hold up in other settings.

One last thing: The researchers pointed out that dogs should actually enjoy being petted, too. If yours gets up and walks away, take the hint.