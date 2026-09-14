Why Pierce Brosnan Apologized for This Controversial Ad Campaign: ‘Please Accept My Heartfelt Apologies’

In 2016, James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan began appearing in advertisements for Pan Bahar, a controversial Indian brand of chewing mixture that the World Health Organization says contains the carcinogenic areca nut.

Also known as the betel nut, the ingredient has been linked to both mouth and throat cancers and is believed to be responsible for the many red-colored spit stains found on sidewalks throughout India. This reportedly outraged Brosnan’s Indian fans, who questioned why the actor would associate with such a company.

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According to Brosnan, he agreed to advertise a single product that was presented to him as being “all-natural.” The product, so he was told, was a “breath freshener/tooth whitener.” Brosnan eventually discovered that Pan Bahar was making him out to be their brand ambassador. Though Brosnan demanded that the company remove him from all of their advertisements after that, a television commercial he’d filmed for them was still being shown years later:

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The Ad Campaign Pierce Brosnan Said Violated His Contract

In a statement to People from October 2016, Brosnan said, “As a man who has spent decades championing women’s healthcare and environmental protection, I was distressed to learn of Pan Bahar’s unauthorized and deceptive use of my image to endorse their range of pan masala products.” He went on to say, “I would never have entered into an agreement to promote a product in India that is dangerous to one’s health.”

“Having endured, in my own personal life, the loss of my first wife and daughter as well as numerous friends to cancer, I am fully committed to supporting women’s healthcare and research programs that improve human health and alleviate suffering,” Brosnan continued. Additionally, he claimed that Pan Bahar’s “gross manipulation” of the media was in violation of his contract and that he would rectify the matter.

“In the meantime, please accept my sincerest and heartfelt apologies to all whom I have offended,” Brosnan’s statement concluded.