WATCH: Why Portugal Decriminalised All Drugs

In The War On Drugs Show, we examine the social implications of drug prohibition – how it plays into user harms, arrest and incarceration rates, drug seizures and the destruction of criminal networks.

Whether, basically, prohibition works or not.

In this episode, we look at two very different approaches to dealing with drug use. In 2001, Portugal decriminalised all drugs. Meanwhile, police in the Philippines have spent the last four years shooting thousands of addicts dead in the street.

Which is more effective – decriminalisation, or death?