Why Post Malone’s Halftime Is Continuing a Family Tradition (And Fulfilling a Childhood Dream)

Post Malone’s Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show performance is a big deal, and not just for the reasons you might think. For the singer, playing a Cowboys Halftime Show continues a Post family tradition and fulfills one of his childhood dreams.

Long before he was Post Malone, the Grammy-winning artist was just Austin Post, a New York-born kid growing up in Grapevine, Texas, who became a devout Cowboys fan. It wasn’t just regional fandom, either. Post’s dad, Rich, is also a big Cowboys fan and actually once worked as the assistant director of food and beverage at AT&T Stadium, per People.

Videos by VICE

Post has long been vocal about his Cowboys fandom, and even partnered with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers to open a Cowboys-themed restaurant in Dallas.

“I’m from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years,” said Post in a statement on the big show. “It’s a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”

As Post notes, the Cowboys are also teaming up with The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign to raise funds for those in need around the holidays. This is the 29th year of the charity campaign, one of the largest and longest-running annual fundraisers of its kind. The halftime show is an opportunity for the team to spotlight The Salvation Army’s extensive work.

Posty’s Thanksgiving Halftime Show will help highlight the Salvation Army’s important charity work

“The Red Kettle Campaign is more than a tradition. It’s a lifeline,” said Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys and former national advisory board chairman for The Salvation Army. “Every ring of a bell is a reminder that small acts of generosity can spark real joy. We’re proud to stand with The Salvation Army once again and are so excited for our biggest fan, Post Malone, to share his immense talent and energy with fans nationwide.”

Post Malone’s performance is one of several epic shows planned for today. Jack White is the first superstar to take the stage at the Detroit Lions game, then Posty, then Lil Jon at the Baltimore Ravens game. One day. Three epic NFL Halftime Shows. It’s a lot to be thankful for.