Researchers studying a skeleton found in Denmark that’s been nicknamed Rødhals Man say they may have found the remains of a hunter-gatherer who was alive to witness the arrival of agricultural communities. He may have saw the rise of farming in the meeting of humanity’s past with its future, according to a study published in the journal Antiquity.

This 6,000-year-old fellow lived on a tiny Danish island right as the local neighborhood was being taken over by trendy new farmers from Anatolia. While most of his ancient hunter-gatherer buddies saw what the farmers were doing and stuck with their rockfish and seaweed diets, Rødhals Man, an innovator, a forward thinker, unafraid of change, decided to dip his toe into this new world of agriculture.

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Tooth-dentine analysis showed that while, as a kid, he subsisted entirely on seafood that lived in eelgrass, he eventually started eating land-based farmer carbs and protein by his teens. Like a modern team, he ate what his family fed him, but as soon as he got a car and tasted independence, the world was his oyster. All sorts of new food options were around, and he didn’t limit himself.

This 6,000-Year-Old Man May Have Lived Through One of Humanity’s Biggest Revolutions

This new world of agriculture so crept into every aspect of his life that even his grave had a fancy stone frame around it instead of the traditional hunter-gatherer ochre staining of his bones, suggesting that he managed to ingratiate himself with the local agrarian folks so that his final resting place was a great reflection of their culture rather than his own hunter-gatherer culture.

He didn’t fully abandon his hunter-gatherer lifestyle in favor of fully adopting the Neolithic farmer way of life. He, like most of us today, borrowed bits and pieces of different cultures as he diversified his identity. Considering the island he was on was rather small, only about 12 square kilometers, and only about five kilometers away from New Zealand, which is itself quite small, the proximity to a completely different way of life influenced him, just like how someone in a cultural melting pot city like New York or Miami might pick up influences from a totally different culture that was prominent just around the corner.

When we think of the cultures that come and go throughout history, we tend to think of one culture completely disappearing while being wholesale replaced by another. Real history is subtler, more nuanced. One culture didn’t erase another overnight. Little by little, people came to see that another group had something good to offer, too.