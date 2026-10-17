Why Scorpio Season Is Going to Be Chaotic as Heck This Year, According to an Astrologer

Scorpio season runs from October 23 to November 22, bringing mystery and passion to autumn. Here’s what to expect as the season begins, according to an astrologer.

What to Expect This Scorpio Season

Scorpio season is already known for its intensity and mysticism, but this upcoming one will be especially fierce thanks to several astrological transits and events. In particular, the double retrograde will throw most of us for a loop.

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“The centerpiece of the season is going to be two concurrent retrogrades providing us an opportunity to revisit, deeply reflect, research, and reset with Mercury and Venus impacting communication, projects, relationships, values, self-worth, creativity, and money,” says Amanda Voss, Professionally Certified Astrologer + Astrocartographer at mapyourmagic.world and Astrology Teaching Assistant for helenawoods.com.

This period will highlight our most intimate relationships, causing us to question our past and present connections—and the marks they’ve left on us.



“What past relationships hold a part of you that has not been healed?” Voss asks. “What relationships are you not willing to hold on to because they don’t align with your value system?”

Additionally, you might notice an extra emphasis on your finances this month, as both Venus and Scorpio relate to money and resources.

“Since Venus is also representing worth (and thus finances), this is the best time … to work on a money or values manifesto,” Voss continues. “Your personal value is inextricably linked to the type of resources you can generate for yourself, so [if it’s] not where you want it, likely there’s some personal values out of alignment not being tended to … If you have a personal brand or business, I also think this is a great time to revisit a rebrand of what’s important to consider in your image, what you want people to know about you, and how you want that to present in the wider world.”

Important Events During Scorpio Season

According to Voss, the most pressing astrological event of Scorpio season is the double retrograde outlined above. However, the following transits will also be noteworthy:

Venus and Mercury Cazimi

On October 23 and November 4, we will experience a Venus cazimi and a Mercury cazimi, respectively.

“The cazimi means ‘in the heart of the sun’ and occurs with any planet while it’s 1 deg or less,” she explains. “The Mercury cazimi will support a reset of clear, empowering thought and bring unseen truths into the light. The Venus cazimi will provide clarity around our most important relationships, creativity, worth, and finances.”

Jupiter on South Node

On November 11, Jupiter will conjunct the South Node exactly. Astrologically speaking, this brings themes of expansion, courage, and optimism.

“Any hang-ups on being seen are definitely not part of who you are,” Voss says. “Say goodbye to that person; you’re not here to hide anymore”

Sun Square Mars

According to Voss, the Sun will square Mars mid-November. During this time, “keep the ego in check [and] take a pause from your DMs.” In fact, you might want to lay low and stay off social media altogether.

How to Navigate the 2026 Scorpio Season

This Scorpio season might ask for your patience, reflection, and authenticity.

“When we start off with the Mercury and Venus retrograde, this is a great time to deeply re-evaluate your most offbeat thoughts and psychology,” says Voss. “You’re likely to reflect on the dramatic relationships you’ve had in your life, which may have felt as if they were never satisfied.”

According to Voss, it’s important to communicate with clarity and intention during this time. While you might want to speak freely and rashly, know that your words carry weight—especially during a retrograde.



“As we move through the rest of retrograde season (both Mercury and Venus go direct after Nov 13), we’ll find ourselves more engaged with an active mind. Thoughts, ideas, and language can have a penetrating focus, but watch out for getting overly obsessed,” Voss adds. “Make sure you check in with your people/support system from time to time. You may feel at times as if you are not worthy of pleasure, or it could be hard to hold yourself back and not overindulge. Take a pause anyway.”

By the end of this season, you’ll bound to rise as a more resilient, insightful, and grounded version of yourself.

“In the last couple [of] weeks of Scorpio season, you may find your intelligence sharpened and your passion stimulated,” says Voss. “You will have unparalleled concentration, so it’s a great time to get any deep research done and your curiosity for other people’s motivations and their thought process.”