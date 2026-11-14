Why Sexyy Red Wasn’t Shocked That She Became Such Close Friends With Drake: ‘He Gon’ Fall for Me’

Over the last few years, Drake and Sexyy Red have developed a serious kinship. Whether on the record or behind the scenes, there’s been a clear chemistry that has kept them together. Thankfully, it has cultivated some truly great music from both artists. With her trademark raunchiness and her uncanny ability to conjure up a hook, Drake juxtaposes her with a smooth charm that ties it all together.

However, on the surface, you might not think that they immediately go together, just based on the surface level. For what it’s worth, Sexyy Red herself was a little shocked that they grew as close as they did behind the scenes.

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In an interview with DJ Holiday for his radio show on Hot 107.9 in Atlanta, the St. Louis MC was admittedly a little surprised that they grew so close together at first. It’s not necessarily a matter of personality because she argued that she can get along with anyone. But when she tried to take herself out of her shoes, Sexyy totally understood how their relationship might not make sense on the surface. “I’m surprised, bruh. Like, yeah, I am, but then it’s like, I got that effect,” she laughed.

Sexyy Red Opens Up About her Relationship With Drake over The Years and Why It Initially Surprised Her

“It’s not shocking because it’s like, this is me. I mean, of course, he gon’ f**k with me, he gon’ fall for me. But it was shocking because it’s like, dang, like when you actually sit back and look at it, like I took myself out of my shoes and I’m like, that is a crazy little combo. If you think about it, that is crazy,” Sexyy Red said.

“But if you get to know me, you’ll understand like, ‘Oh, this is why he love her so much because she’s just so 100.’ I’m cool, I’m a good friend, good sister, good girlfriend, good daughter!”

Many have suggested that Drake and Sexyy Red are actually dating. But both parties have vehemently denied those claims, despite him notably buying her an expensive Birkin bag during the World Cup final. Instead, it’s strictly been platonic and for the love of the music.

For instance, when a fan online mused over the likes of J. Cole passing the torch to JID and Kendrick Lamar doing so with his cousin Baby Keem, they wondered who Drake would do it for. Immediately, Sexyy Red threw her hat in the ring with a selfie and said, “It’s me y’all.”