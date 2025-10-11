Why So Many Americans Are Skipping Halloween in 2025

This Halloween, the scariest thing in America might be sticker shock. Rising prices are spooking would-be revelers into cutting corners—or skipping the holiday altogether. A new CouponFollow study of 1,000 U.S. adults shows that the season of ghosts and candy has become another casualty of inflation.

Nearly one in five Americans (19%) won’t celebrate Halloween this year at all. Of those opting out, 72% blame inflation, while 46% say they simply can’t afford it. The average celebrator plans to spend around $220, still high but lower than last year’s freewheeling festivities. Generationally, the drop-off is steepest among baby boomers (50%), followed by Gen X (22%), millennials (16%), and Gen Z (10%).

More Americans say Halloween feels like an obligation they can’t justify. Nearly one in ten regrets overspending last year, with the top complaints being candy costs, late shopping, and overpriced costumes. Roughly a third (32%) admit they’re stressed about this year’s plans, while 19% have canceled them altogether.

Americans Are Skipping Halloween in 2025

To cope, people are getting creative. Twenty-seven percent are buying candy in bulk or early, 25% are reusing old costumes, and 15% are taking the DIY route. A smaller but growing share—10%—is skipping parties entirely, and 9% are scouring secondhand sites for decorations and outfits. Even trick-or-treating is thinning out, with more than one in five (28%) saying they won’t hand out candy this year.

Candy inflation is giving sticker shock a whole new meaning. 3 Musketeers tops the list at $0.93 per ounce, making it the priciest chocolate of 2025. M&M’s are the only treat that actually dropped in price, slipping 3% from last year. Meanwhile, Laffy Taffy saw a 44% jump, and Skittles climbed 25%, though they remain among the cheapest at $0.40 per ounce.

Even costumes have joined the price hike. The study found Mr. Fantastic as this year’s most expensive costume at $87.99, while Stitch holds the bargain title at $23.54. Across the board, Americans are rethinking what’s worth the splurge.

Inflation has finally done what horror movies never could. It made adults too scared to celebrate.