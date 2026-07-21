Why Some Gen Z Women Are Choosing the Rich Husband Fantasy Over the Career Grind

A 20-year-old dental student posted on Reddit this week announcing she’d rather marry rich than finish her degree. Half the comments wanted to shake her back into reality. The other half applauded her.

The post, shared to r/GirlDinnerDiaries, described a woman who had been on an ambitious pre-med track until recently, when she concluded that achieving everything she wanted—career, home, travel, designer goods, financial independence—was impossible before 30. Her solution was to find a wealthy husband instead. “I’ve realized that it’s quite literally impossible for me to achieve all the things I wish to, at least in this lifetime alone,” she wrote. She acknowledged that financial dependence would come with strings attached—”whoever she marries will think they can control her”—but framed it as a trade she was willing to make.

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The responses ranged from concerned to furious. “This is easily one of the most toxic mindsets you can have for yourself,” wrote one commenter. “It’s a one-way ticket to depression and regret for the rest of your life.” Another went straight to the practical risk: “If he can feed you, he can starve you.” A third pointed out that dentists earn enough to fund exactly the life the poster claimed was out of reach, and asked what happens when the wealthy husband decides he’s done.

A Gen Z Student Said She Wants to Marry Rich Instead of Finishing School

What’s easy to miss in the pile-on is that this post didn’t materialize from nowhere. A 2026 study from EduBirdie found that nearly half of Gen Z women now rank the tradwife lifestyle—married, kids, male primary earner—above the high-pressure corporate path. “After years of being told to hustle harder, many women are just tired,” pop culture analyst Julia Alexeenko told the outlet. Researchers at King’s College London studying the tradwife trend reached a similar conclusion—that the appeal is less about traditional values and more about economic and emotional exhaustion after watching the “do everything right” playbook fail to deliver the promised results.

“This is the first generation that has grown up watching their older siblings and millennial peers do everything right—earn a degree, follow their passion, get a job—and still not be able to buy a home or afford child care,” generational expert Eliza Filby told Newsweek. That context doesn’t make marrying rich a sound financial strategy. It does make the impulse more legible than the outrage brigade is willing to admit.

The Reddit poster said she understood the risks. She’s probably underestimating them. Financial dependence on a partner is a documented vulnerability, and “something always comes at the cost of something else” is a breezy way to describe what happens when the relationship ends and there’s no career to return to. But the 20-year-old who looked at modern life and decided to opt out of the hard version is not the problem here. The conditions that made opting out seem reasonable are.