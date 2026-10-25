Why Some Restaurants Are Starting to Ban Cell Phones (and Why Customers Are Loving It)

The Wall Street Journal recently explored the issue of phones in restaurants, noting that many eating establishments have come to resemble “scroll zones that simply serve food and drinks.” The paper had earlier declared, “phones are becoming the new cigarettes.” You might think that very few individuals would appreciate their dinner companions staring down at their Apple devices during shared outings, but, then again, you often see whole tables absorbed in scrolling as a way to avoid actually communicating with each other or just to stave off social awkwardness, thereby often increasing the awkwardness.

The Wall Street Journal visited The Edge in Harlem, which proudly boasts a sign reading, “No Wifi / No Screens / Connect / With Each Other.” Phones, however, aren’t actually banned there, as it’s the philosophy that’s important. WSJ highlighted that The Antagonist in North Carolina makes a practice of distributing pouches by Yondr for electronics that can only be unlocked by staff. Meanwhile, Tribeca’s Eulalie outright bans phones. They told WSJ that they view their ban as empowering to diners, as it gives them an “out” and an explanation as to why they couldn’t take any calls that might have come their way while on premises.

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Personally, I agree with the sentiment that phones should generally be put away while eating. Even if there are no phone-addicts at your table, others can still spoil the atmosphere. No one wants to be in the background of someone else’s Instagram video. Another concern is that eating mindlessly while texting, for example, is highly disrespectful to the chef who prepared your meal, assuming that it is worthy of your focus.

However, too many rules can be perceived as off-putting, obnoxious, and make patrons feel like they’re in elementary school rather than paying for a luxury experience. While most calls are far from urgent, phones do serve as safety lines. The question becomes difficult because, in an ideal world, people would behave sensibly without having to be forced, but that is far from the case in 2026. In fact, I have even witnessed individuals go so far as to have the volume turned up on their devices while in restaurants, causing me to want to use the cutlery for purposes other than those for which they were designed.

Fortunately, as WSJ points out, according to recent findings by The Harris Poll, 83% of Gen Zers say they have taken steps to limit social media usage at some point. Thus, there is hope for a better future with fewer screens.