Ever cleaned your ears and thought, holy sh*t, that felt better than it should have? You’re not the only one, and some women keep a box by the bed for that exact reason.

Women on Reddit have been comparing the feeling of a cotton swab in the ear canal to climaxing, Metro reported, and one commenter went as far as calling it an emergency vibrator. Another said a swab in an itchy, waxy ear can sometimes top an orgasm. The thread is full of people admitting they know better and do it anyway. For about four bucks a box, the price is hard to argue with.

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Women Are Comparing This Everyday Habit to Having an Orgasm. Here’s Why.

There’s a reason it feels so freaking good. The ear canal is packed with nerve endings, including a branch of the vagus nerve, which runs from the brain all the way down to the gut and helps the body calm down. Johns Hopkins otolaryngologist Seth Pross told Men’s Health that stimulating the ear can send sensations as far down as the genitals. The inside of your ear is also incredibly sensitive and rarely gets touched, so the sensation can catch you off guard.

Part of the appeal for women may also be how little is expected of them. “There’s no goal, no expectation to orgasm and no pressure to perform,” sexologist Becky Crepsley-Fox told Metro. Anyone who’s faked one to end a mediocre night will probably get it.

Ear doctors are a lot less charmed. “Anything that fits in the ear could cause serious harm to the eardrum and canal,” Seth Schwartz, who chaired the American Academy of Otolaryngology’s 2017 earwax guideline update, said when it was released. Swabs can cut the delicate skin inside the canal or push wax deeper toward the eardrum. In worse cases, they can poke a hole straight through it.

The cotton tip can also come loose and get stuck inside your ear. Have fun explaining that one at urgent care. The risk also climbs the more someone does it, so a once-in-a-while thing can turn into a problem if it becomes a nightly habit.

If ear stuff is your thing, stick to the outer ear. It’s sensitive enough without having to shove anything toward your eardrum. Or hand the job to a partner. It costs nothing, and no one has to fish a piece of cotton out of anybody’s head.