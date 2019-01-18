Why Some Women Are Staying Home for the Women’s March This Year

The 2019 Women’s March is happening this Saturday, and thousands of people are expected to show up—though many women are planning to stay home this year. It’s not just because Women’s March, Inc. has been roiled by controversy. On a more optimistic note, it also seems to be at least in part because many women are now busier than ever with their own activism. In a recent article, Broadly’s Marie Solis explains how some women say they won’t be attending this year’s Women’s March because the first one delivered on its promise: It inspired them to get involved in activism that has made the march itself redundant. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we sat down with Marie to learn more.

