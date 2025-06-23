Why Is the Sonos Arc Ultra Wall Mount So Hard to Find?

When Sonos unleashed the Arc Ultra upon the world on October 29, 2024, three years after the Arc, one of the first things I wanted to know was whether you could use the original Arc’s wall mount for it. After a bit of digging, I found out that, yep, it’s the same mount.

Crisis averted, sweaty brow wiped. But then hold up a minute. At right about the same time, the Arc Ultra was released for sale, the Arc/Arc Ultra wall mount began to grow scarce at retailers.

Videos by VICE

For the similarly fed up, like me, I’ve got a replacement. It won’t save you any money over the official Sonos mount, but it’s from Sanus, a quality brand that I’ve been using for mounting a Broadway chorus line of TVs and soundbars for the past decade.

here today, gone tomorrow

So why is it so tough to find it for sale, aside from Sonos’ own website, where it sells for $80? Could I find it on Amazon? Nope. What did I find on Walmart? Nada. How about Best Buy? On clearance and sold out, likely meaning Best Buy doesn’t expect it to come back.

B&H Photo Video has it in stock for $80, surprisingly. It’s on backorder at Adorama, with an estimated shipping date of August. But who wants to wait that long?

Buying third-party mounts for TVs and soundbars usually means paying less than for the overpriced mounts sold by the brands that make the devices, so it’s a bit of a surprise that the Sanus Extendable Wall Mount for the Sonos Arc/Arc Ultra costs $75.

Sanus lists the retail price as $110, and that’s what you’ll pay if you order it directly from Sanus or B&H Photo Video, so don’t bother with those places. The mount is almost constantly on sale for $75-80 at Amazon and Walmart.

And before you get the idea to just buy a cheaper mount not explicitly for the Arc or Arc Ultra, know that the Sonos Arc and Arc Ultra don’t usually fit onto generic soundbar mounts built to accept a variety of brands and models.

Put that down as one more thing in the column that makes Sonos somewhat like Apple: an insistence on making the peripheral market adapt to it, not the other way around.