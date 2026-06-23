Why T.I. Is Calling It Quits After ‘Kill the King’: ‘That May Work for Y’all!’

Hip-hop embraces its veteran rappers now more than ever before. For the longest time, it was a young man’s game. Older artists would become legacy acts, thriving off of touring but never quite competing with newer stars. Now, years later, rappers like Jay-Z and Nas have proved that you can still carve out a meaningful spot in hip-hop, even decades into their careers. T.I. is another form of proof, with “LET EM KNOW” becoming a hit over 20 years into his career.

Still, he’s not inclined to keep rapping for the rest of time. In a June 2026 interview with the Breakfast Club, the Atlanta legend declared Kill The King as his final album. He’s officially closing the door on a nearly 25-year career because he feels like he’s accomplished everything he set out to do in hip-hop.

Videos by VICE

“It’s time. I danced this dance for quite some time,” T.I. said. “Just remember where I was when I was a kid requesting songs on the radio, waiting to see my favorite video, buying The Source magazine… just praying for my opportunity to be in the game. Going from that kid then to this man now, I got everything I prayed for.”

T.I. Wraps Up His Career With Upcoming Album ‘Kill The King’

Charlamagne Tha God wonders why Tip is deciding to close the door completely, though. He argues that other all-time rappers continue to rap whenever they want. It may not result in constant albums the way that it did in their prime. But keeping their options open allowed them to drop a verse whenever they had something on their mind.

However, T.I. essentially shrugged that idea off, suggesting that everything he wants to say has already been said. Then, he thinks about up-and-coming artists and how they deserve the spot more than he does. After everything he’s accomplished in music, he’d rather try out other ventures instead.

“I understand that may work for y’all,” T.I. laughed. “It’s a kid somewhere in the same position, man. Praying for their opportunity. It’s time to let them get some. I can’t ask for no more than the game already gave me. I’m not saying I ain’t gon’ make no music no more. That could be songs for soundtracks… collaboration albums, who knows, bro? I just want to focus my time on doing more film, television, real estate developments, you know?”