Why the August 12 Solar Eclipse Looks Like It’s Moving Backward on Maps

Pull up a map of the August 12 total solar eclipse, and something will immediately look off. The path appears to start near the North Pole, sweep toward Greenland, and curve down through Iceland and into Spain—which would mean the shadow is traveling east. Solar eclipses do not travel east. Except this one appears to.

Every total solar eclipse moves west to east, no exceptions. The moon and Earth both travel counterclockwise, and the moon’s shadow crosses Earth’s surface faster than the planet rotates beneath it, so the path of totality always sweeps in the same direction. It’s been doing this for billions of years.

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What’s happening with August 12 is a cartographic illusion, the same kind that makes Greenland look the size of Africa on most classroom maps. The shadow follows a smooth arc across Earth’s curved surface the entire time and never changes direction, as Live Science explains. But most people look at this eclipse on a flat map rather than a globe, and flat maps distort anything near the poles. The shadow is actually sweeping over the top of the world.

On August 12, a total solar eclipse will sweep across Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and a slice of Portugal, turning day into night



The first total solar eclipse over mainland Europe since 1999 pic.twitter.com/AYEzazmlWd — Latest in space (@latestinspace) August 3, 2026

Why This Month’s Total Solar Eclipse Looks So Strange on Maps

NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio explained the geometry. “The path of this eclipse also has a strong north-south component, the combined effect of Earth’s rotation and the tilt of both Earth’s axis and the Moon’s orbit,” they explained. “Combined with Earth’s rotation, the umbra’s eastern motion during the first half of its travel is effectively canceled out.” The result is a shadow arcing over the Arctic in a broad curve, not the familiar diagonal track most people associate with American eclipses.

There are other things about this eclipse that don’t behave as expected. It starts at 11:59 pm in northern Siberia, in a summer where the sun never fully disappears, which makes “sunrise” a technicality rather than an actual event. The path also hops hemispheres, crossing from east to west over the pole, and the clock loses eight hours in the process. From there, the shadow drops through Greenland, Iceland, and into northern Spain.

For mainland Europe, this is the first total solar eclipse since 1999. In Spain, totality arrives during the evening, with the sun close to the horizon, and Mallorca will watch it end at sunset over the Mediterranean. Maximum totality lasts just 2 minutes and 18 seconds. Everyone outside the path of totality needs certified eclipse glasses. The one exception is totality itself, when it’s safe to look directly.

Flat maps have been misrepresenting the world for centuries. The August 12 eclipse is just the latest casualty.