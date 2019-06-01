Why The Breakfast Club Is a Must for 2020 Dems

Want the best from VICE News in your inbox? Sign up here.

Democrats running for president have been doing the usual swings through Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and lately, quite a few have made a point to make an special appearance in New York: at The Breakfast Club, the syndicated morning radio show produced by hip-hop station Power 105.1 FM.

Videos by VICE

It’s not exactly “Meet the Press.”

The Breakfast Club hosts — Angela Yee, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God — have hosted long, free-wheeling interviews with 2020 candidates Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg and more. On Thursday, their guest was Elizabeth Warren.

Warren’s interview has already gone viral with a clip of Charlemagne accusing her of being “the original Rachel Dolezal.” Viral clips are the best-known result of a Breakfast Club interview, but they do the show a disservice — it’s really a loose, revealing interview that you won’t see on any Sunday-morning political show.



VICE News went behind the scenes with “The Breakfast Club” as they prepared for the Warren interview.

This segment originally aired May 31, 2019, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.

