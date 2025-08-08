Why the Publisher Behind GTA 6 Sees Roblox as a Real Threat

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick recently revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6 sees Roblox as serious competition. In an investor interview, the publisher said the online kids’ game actually has them “scared.”

The continued success of Roblox could even influence the pricing of GTA 6.

GTA 6 Pricing Influenced By Roblox?

If you had to do a double take at the headline, you are not alone! But in an August 7 interview, Take-Two Interactive claimed that Roblox had had a significant impact on GTA 6. According to Strauss Zelnick, the publisher’s CEO, Rockstar Games has taken notice of the kids’ game’s massive popularity and its ability to keep users playing it for years.

“The impressive numbers that Roblox is delivering is something we are mindful of. Take-Two does not rest on our laurels and doesn’t believe that success is guaranteed. We are looking over our shoulders. We are running scared. I am not sure specifically about what young people want versus any other segment of the population. However, I am sure there is great opportunity if you bring somebody something fantastic and unexpected.”

What’s interesting about Zelnick’s statements on Roblox is that they directly followed his take on GTA 6’s pricing. “We have had a variable pricing approach for some time. We want to deliver more value than what the customer pays for. Take-Two wants to focus on having an experience where the thing itself is great, and what you paid for it is more than fair.”

While he wouldn’t settle on a specific GTA 6 price, the Take-Two CEO emphasized that the game would provide fans with “great value” that keeps users engaged, similar to a live-service platform like Roblox.

Roblox Is Serious Competition for Grand Theft Auto 6

I know it seems absurd, the idea that Grand Theft Auto 6 sees Roblox as competition. We are only discussing one of the most highly anticipated games of all time. It’s pretty much a guaranteed game-of-the-year winner as soon as it launches in 2026. But as crazy as Zelnick’s statements might seem on the surface, he’s actually kind of right about the kids’ game.

According to reports, Roblox generated $3.6 billion in 2024 alone. The game continues to increase its profits by 24 percent every year. Additionally, have you noticed the impressive number of active players the online platform attracts? In 2025, Roblox easily clears over 120 million active users on any given day.

In July, the Grow a Garden game reached a peak of 20 million players. Those are impressive numbers that even Fortnite can’t match!

However, what’s most important is that the platform isn’t losing players over time. With the massive success of GTA Online eclipsing GTA 5’s single-player mode, it makes sense why Rockstar Games sees the kids’ live-service game as serious competition.

It will be interesting to see what steps GTA 6’s online mode takes to make it a platform that users want to continue using years after its launch.