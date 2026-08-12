Why This 1993 One-Hit Wonder Gave Christina Aguilera Her 2002 Smash Hit, ‘Beautiful’

Christina Aguilera released the stunning pop ballad “Beautiful” on her 2002 album Stripped. The anthem for inner beauty represented the overall theme of the album, she said, which had her baring her soul above and beyond her previous pop fare. But as much as Aguilera resonated with the track, she wasn’t the original songwriter.

That credit goes to Linda Perry, vocalist for 90s one-hit wonder 4 Non Blondes. The band released one album in 1992 before parting ways, only to announce a reunion 30 years later. In the time since, Perry has done solo work, but has mostly been a writer and producer.

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Perry discussed “Beautiful” during an April 2026 appearance on the Go With Elmo Lovano podcast. Despite Aguilera’s success with the song, Perry clarified that she didn’t actually write it for the pop star. It began with an idea on the piano while she was living in San Francisco, and evolved after she moved to Los Angeles.

Detailing her creative process, Perry noted that she often lets melodies and words flow naturally. She described it as if she’s pressed play on a song in her head and is just copying it down. That’s exactly what happened when she came up with the lyrics to “Beautiful”.

“I went, ‘I am beautiful / No matter what they say,’ and then I was just like, ‘No, I am not beautiful, I can’t say that, I don’t think that,’” she recalled. Perry held her hands up as if the revelation made her physically leave the piano at the time of writing.

Linda Perry Recalls Struggling With the Idea of Beautiful, Successful Christina Aguilera Singing a Song About Insecurity

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Perry continued, “I think quite opposite, I’m actually a weird, strange-looking human being and I would never put myself in a ‘beautiful’ category.” She then touched on a detail that many fans of the song have also experienced.

“You know, I’m so hard on myself,” she said. “I’m never good enough, blah blah blah. And a statement like ‘I am beautiful’, for some reason for me it sounded like when you say I am beautiful, that means you have all this confidence. That’s you’re stunning, your brain is clear, your heart is pure, there’s no damage. I don’t know why, but that’s what beautiful represented to me at the time. Because I don’t think I’ve ever used the word before.”

Perry initially didn’t want to finish the song. But she made herself do it, and by attaching “you” and “we” to being “beautiful”, she felt better about it. However, she didn’t do anything with the finished song, even though she felt that “this could be an important song for me.” She thought it could “be the way I introduce myself as a solo artist.”

But the song sat for about a month, until Christina Aguilera came along. Perry played “Beautiful” on the piano in her house while Aguilera was meeting with her, just to break the ice. Immediately after she finished, Aguilera asked for a demo and the lyrics.

“I’m like, ‘Why?’” Perry recalled. “She said, ‘Because I want to do that song for my album.’ And I’m thinking in my head, ‘You can’t sing a song that says I am beautiful because you are beautiful.’”

She continued, “So I was all f**ked up with this because it was opposite of everything the song actually is.” That’s what Linda Perry thought at the time, anyway. She turned out to be totally wrong.

‘Oh, It Is Her Song’

Linda Perry wasn’t sure about Christina Aguilera singing “Beautiful” for her album, but they made a demo to test it out. Aguilera brought a friend to Perry’s home studio, and as she was preparing to lay down her demo vocals, she turned to her friend and said quietly, “Don’t look at me.”

A light bulb went off for Perry. “I got chills,” she recalled, “And I said, ‘Oh, it is her song. She’s just as insecure as I am, she just has a nicer look than I do.’ And then it all made sense, what the song was about.”

She added, “It was about wanting to feel that, you know, I am beautiful. Stop telling yourself you’re not, don’t let other people tell you you’re not. We are, we are, we all are, you know? There’s a beautiful beauty in all of us in some way or form. But we are bringing [us] down.”

The epiphany about “Beautiful” also led Linda Perry to an epiphany about her career trajectory. “At this moment I realized either I’m going to be an artist, or I’m going to be a producer, but I can’t do both,” she said. “And for some reason the universe presented it that way to me.”

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