Why This Museum Is Removing Egyptian Mummies From Its Exhibits

As reported by the Daily Mail, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow has taken steps to ensure our forebears are no longer disrespected on its premises. The exemplary Scottish institution placed signs for visitors reading, “We have removed human remains from this display as a mark of respect.” For example, the museum removed an Egyptian mummy exhibition because it did not have “informed consent from the deceased individual.”

Especially given that a priest, Nekht, had been on view, I find this move all too sensible. Even as a small child, I recognized the absurdity of the desecration of graves and the displaying of remains for the uncomprehending eyes of the general public to greedily consume. If the ancient Egyptians took great pains to mummify the body so that it might rise again, why are we figuratively spitting on their belief systems under the guise of “education”?

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In fact, such vulture-like behavior breaks any bond we might hope to establish with those who came before us.

Museum Pulls Egyptian Mummies From Display Out of Respect for the Dead

Glasgow Life will continue with their removals at Kelvingrove and then begin efforts at St. Mungo Museum of Religious Life and Art. The non-profit Glasgow Life commented thus:

“The International Council of Museums’ revised Code of Ethics, published in June 2026, states that museums ‘should uphold the inherent dignity of human remains and promote respect for their significance.’ Glasgow Life Museums’ draft Human Remains Policy proposes that human remains should only be displayed where there is documented and informed consent from the deceased individual or, in appropriate circumstances, their descendants.”

Our ancestors deserve the dignity of remaining in their final resting places. Churches can obviously preserve body parts of saints and martyrs, but only for veneration.