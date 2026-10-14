Why This R&B Legend Believes That Lady Gaga Is a ‘Culture Vulture’

Lady Gaga has been one of the biggest pop stars of the last 25 years. Every millennial can recall exactly where they were when they heard “Poker Face” for the first time. In her prime, her hits never seemed to run out. Nowadays, she oscillates between acting and singing, recognized as an icon within pop music. But R&B legend Stephanie Mills begs to differ. In fact, she argued that Gaga has quietly been a culture vulture this entire time.

In a sneak peek clip from The Jason Lee Show on BET, Mills teased that she probably shouldn’t even say anything. However, after Lee egged her on, she suggested that Lady Gaga is a culture vulture, based on an experience she had years ago. An old manager once informed Stephanie Mills that her classic “Home” was one of her favorite songs of all time.

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Since Lady Gaga was having a fashion shoot in New York, Mills was asked if she could surprise the pop star and sing the song. Initially, she was hesitant. But eventually, she was talked into making the appearance. Then, when she sang for her, Gaga didn’t react in the slightest. “She looked at me like I had two heads,” Mills scoffed.

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Stephanie Mills Explains Why She Thinks Lady Gaga is Just a Culture Vulture

Additionally, the “Never Knew Love Like This” singer said that this wasn’t a paid appearance. Instead, she said the photographer would take her photos in exchange for the performance. However, before they left, they were instructed to delete every picture they took at the studio.

“And they did not let us leave until they saw every picture being deleted. Very disrespectful,” Stephanie Mills said. “That’s why I say she’s a culture vulture because she was managed by Black men… I hope she watches. I hope you remember what you did. And I feel like you owe me an apology.”

Stephanie Mills isn’t the only one who feels like Lady Gaga gets more love than she deserves. Back in 2018, Donald Glover joked that talent doesn’t always win out in the end. Then, he uses the pop star as an example to amplify his point. “I went to school with white people who had less talent than me,” Childish Gambino said in a profile with The New Yorker. “Because I’m talented as f**k—and they’re doing way better than me. I went to NYU with Lady Gaga.”

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