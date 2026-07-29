Why Thousands of Women Get the Same Painful Infection Every Summer

Summer delivers on a lot of promises. Longer days, warmer weather, more time outside, more sex. It also delivers a reliable uptick in cystitis—the bladder infection that makes every trip to the bathroom feel like a personal attack.

Cystitis is a form of urinary tract infection that targets the bladder, and between 50 and 60% of women will experience it at least once in their lifetime. Around a third will have had it by their mid-twenties. One in three will go on to develop recurrent cases. Men get it too, but at a fraction of the rate. “It occurs far more frequently in women because the female urethra is shorter, making it easier for bacteria to reach the bladder,” Dr. Dimitrios Papadopoulos, Director of Urology at Metropolitan Hospital, told the Athens Times.

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Summer doesn’t cause cystitis on its own, but it removes several of the body’s defenses against it at once. Dehydration is the most immediate factor—heat means more sweating, urine gets concentrated, and the bladder gets flushed less often. “There is a clear seasonal pattern when it comes to UTI prevalence, with data showing hospital admissions peaking higher between May and October,” Dr. Janine David, a women’s health expert and adviser to Effercitrate Tablets, told Sustain Health Magazine.

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Then there’s the sweating itself—especially in the groin area—which creates warm, moist conditions that bacteria thrive in. Add tight workout clothes, damp swimwear that doesn’t get changed right away, and the tendency to hold it longer during travel or outdoor events, and the body is essentially running a welcome mat for E. coli. Sex-induced cystitis accounts for around 60% of recurrent cases, according to Metro, with bacterial movement during intercourse pushing bacteria up toward the bladder. The advice most women have heard a thousand times—pee after sex—exists for exactly this reason.

The prevention advice has the energy of something your mother told you once, and you forgot. Drink enough water. Change out of damp swimwear. Go when you need to go. Cotton underwear. Front to back. Pee after sex. It’s not complicated. It’s just easy to skip when you’re three drinks in at a festival, and the port-a-potty situation is less than ideal.