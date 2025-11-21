Why TikTok’s ‘Goodnight Bro’ Trend Is Actually a Wholesome Movement

Have you seen the wholesome ‘goodnight bro’ TikTok trend, where men call their male friends to wish them goodnight? What began as a hilarious prank has actually revealed something important: men want (and deserve) to be checked on, too.

Sure, some of the men reacted with pure horror and confusion when their friends called to wish them goodnight, because apparently, that kind of behavior is so out of the ordinary that they didn’t know how to respond.

Others, however, seemed genuinely touched by the sentiment.

As David Berez, MAPP, retired police officer and drug recognition expert, said in his Psychology Today article on the topic, “What makes this trend particularly noteworthy is not just its entertainment value but its potential implications for male mental health, friendship patterns, and suicide prevention.”

“These interactions break traditional masculine communication norms, which typically discourage emotional expression between male friends,” he continued. “The humor often masks a deeper psychological need for connection that has been suppressed by conventional masculine ideals.”

Here’s why the “goodnight bro” trend is actually a step in a positive direction.

Normalizes Check-Ins

If I were to generalize, I’d say women tend to connect with their friends more regularly than men. Even those leading busy lives will find time to send a check-in text or schedule a catch-up call. While men might keep in touch with their male friends, too, they often don’t dig much deeper than the surface, sending memes or using humor as a deflection.

Again, this is just a generalization and certainly not the case for all men. However, if this “goodnight bro” trend taught us anything, it’s that a lot of men aren’t used to being checked in on by their male counterparts. Perhaps this is a habit we can normalize.

Encourages Emotional Expression

Men are often told to suppress their emotions and keep discussions surface-level, preserving a more “masculine” image—whatever that means. But this prevents genuine connection, both with other men and with others in their lives.

According to Berez, “The trend normalizes emotional vulnerability between men, creating permission structures for expressing care more openly.” In a society that ostracizes men for expressing their emotions, this form of support and acceptance from other men is essential.

Creates a Sense of Community

One thing many men lack today is community. Sure, they might have their Discord group chat, but are they really opening up to and relying on their friends for support? Do they really feel a sense of connection and importance?

“Regular interpersonal contact, even brief interactions, fulfills the fundamental human need for belonging and significantly impacts mental health outcomes,” says Berez in his article. “Receiving unexpected expressions of care reinforces that one matters to others, directly countering feelings of burden or disconnection that often precede suicidal crises.”

This sense of community is crucial for all of our mental health, regardless of gender. Humans are social creatures—we need our people.