Why Tinashe Only Dances to Her Own Beat

Created in partnership with HUGO

Once fame hits, most artists leave their hometowns and never look back. Tinashe, however, although having been in the entertainment business for over 20 years, still lives in the same city she grew up in. She’s no longer just one of many young artists trying to make it in Los Angeles but widely known as what the industry calls a triple threat: a talented singer, dancer, and actor.

HUGO/HUGO eyewear

From opening for Justin Bieber’s My World tour as a member of the girl group “The Stunners” at 16 to unapologetically blending the sounds of R&B, hip-hop, dance and pop — Tinashe has never limited her soundscape nor her evolution attached to it. In 2014, the star gained worldwide acclaim with her R&B smash hit “2 On”, the lead single from her soon-to-follow debut album Aquarius, marking the seemingly unstoppable rise of Tinashe’s star.

Behind the scenes, Tinashe was moving with creative integrity, rightfully fighting a battle that would influence her creative control as an artist and the release of her sophomore album Joyride. In 2019, the dispute ultimately led to Tinashe and her label parting ways and the singer returning to her independent beginnings.

HUGO/HUGO eyewear

Between this decision and today are four years – four years that led to three critically acclaimed albums, sold out tours, and a whole lot more creative freedom and confidence. Tinashe’s latest album is called “333” – the angel number that encourages intuitive choices, creativity, action, and change… which we’d say fits pretty perfectly.

Even though Tinashe is everything but finished, we wanted to meet the pop star to reflect on her life so far. And where better to do that than where it all began: Los Angeles. So, in collaboration with HUGO, Tinashe answered the Noisey Questionnaire of Life in the City of Angels.

The day of the interview she arrived at the VICE Office wearing a HUGO yellow crop t-shirt, a pair of ripped denim shorts and black sunglasses, all from the brand. A look that definitely celebrates individuality, attitude and breaking the rules.

Your style has truly evolved throughout your musical journey. How would you describe your style these days?

I think that my style is a reflection of whatever mood I’m in on that current day. I am more laid back and chill most of the time, but sometimes I want to give a little something extra. You know, I’m going to play into the different sides of my personality, whether that be more feminine, more tomboy, more flashy, or more reserved.

Would you say your style influences your sound, or do you feel that your sound influences your style?

I think that my style and sound influence each other simultaneously. The way that I express myself through fashion and style is usually just a reflection of how I’m feeling on the inside. And that usually comes out in my art and in my music.

HUGO/HUGO eyewear

What’s the key to creating a great outfit?

Something that you feel confident in. Whatever piece of clothing that is. Something that either makes you feel super comfortable, or you always get complimented on, or just something that makes you feel extra fly that day. Whether it’s a cool pair of sunglasses, a cool sneaker… I think it’s fun to have one statement piece that makes you go: Okay, today, this is my thing.

Fashion shows, house parties or staying home?

Staying home. That’s maybe a controversial answer, but I’m definitely kind of a homebody.

What’s harder: acting, singing or dancing?

Probably the hardest thing to do is sing and dance at the same time. So, it’s kind of like a two-part question. Individually, singing and dancing is pretty easy. So, I guess, acting, if you’re splitting them up.

Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson or Samuel L. Jackson?

This is easy: Janet Jackson. Queen Janet.

Jon And Vinny’s, In-N-Out or Pink’s Hot Dogs?

These are all L.A. staples, but I’m going to have to go with In-N-Out. Classic.

Money, clothes or fast cars?

I like them all. I guess, money. Because with money you can buy clothes and cars. So, trick question?

333, 444 or 555 – what is your angel number of choice?

333, for sure.

TikTok, Instagram or Twitch?

Right now, I’m in a TikTok phase. TikTok is my drug of choice at the moment.

Electronic, R&B or Pop?

Oh, I mean, I love right down the middle a mix of all three. That’s kind of my dream when it comes to making music. But if I had to pick one genre right now, I’m going to go with the classic R&B.

What fashion trend do you want to see make a comeback: Throwback jerseys, jelly sandals or capris?

I would definitely pick throwback jerseys. A little streetwear vibe is great and it’s the NBA playoffs right now, so that makes a lot of sense.

HUGO/HUGO eyewear

Affirmations, horoscopes or tarot?

Hmm. I’m going with tarot. It’s a little more spicy.

When the zombie apocalypse comes, which role do you think you’d fit best in: medic, mayor or frontline soldier?

I’m running for mayor. I think I have a lot of great ideas that I could implement into the community.

What’s the biggest style tip you live by?

Take a picture of what you’re going to wear before you go out because you never know what it looks like until you see it in a photo.

That’s a good tip. Would you rather do a project with Kaytranada or a project with Boy Wonder?

Oh, I can’t choose. I love them both. I think they both would bring out a very different side of me. So, I would say in the summertime I would do a Kaytranada project and in the wintertime, I would do a Boy Wonder project.

Would you rather go undercover as an alien, Mario of Super Mario Brothers or a 80s power suit Wall Street boss?

That is so random. I’m going to go with an alien, for sure.

Are you more afraid of not learning lessons from your past, not realizing what you have in the present, or not being prepared for the future?

Probably the most important thing to me right now is to live in the moment. That’s very much observing and being grateful for what you have in the present moment. So, I’m going to pick ‘not knowing what’s going on in the present moment’.

Photography: Randijah Simmons