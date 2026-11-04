Why We Love Watching Reality TV Drama, According to Psychology

Are you addicted to watching reality TV? You’re definitely not alone.

In fact, according to PBS, an estimated 80% of adult viewers watch reality TV shows. Why? The answer might actually surprise you. It’s not just about entertainment or interest (though those could be incentives to watch). Usually, it has more to do with overwhelm or dissatisfaction in our own lives.

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“The psychology behind why we engage in watching reality TV and other people’s drama is simple: it’s a distraction from our own life and own drama,” says Amanda Carnesecchi, LMSW, licensed therapist at Gateway to Solutions, a group private practice in NYC. “When we turn off what is happening in our own lives and watch reality TV, we give ourselves the opportunity to compare and say, ‘At least my drama isn’t that bad,’ or the other way around, ‘I have it so much worse.’”

“This defense structure helps protect our egos,” Carnesecchi adds. “When we engage in projection or deflection, we project our feelings about ourselves onto the people we watch on reality TV.”

This begs the question…Is reality TV a harmless outlet, or is it actively rotting our brains?

Is Reality TV Bad for Us?

You know what they say: everything in moderation, including moderation.

In small doses, reality TV can be a lighthearted, entertaining way to decompress after a long day. Of course, its impact will depend on the type of reality TV you’re consuming and your relationship to it.

“Reality TV gives us a sense of other people’s real lives, or the competition they’re in,” Carnesecchi explains. “For example, when I think of lighthearted reality TV, I think of Dancing with the Stars. These shows bring us human connection without glamorizing toxic or unhealthy behavior.”

In excess, reality TV—particularly the more high-drama shows with toxic cast members—might start to have some negative impacts. For example, I felt a burning rage while watching Love Is Blind the other night. Instead of unwinding after a stressful day as I’d hoped to do, I got myself so worked up that I had to turn off the TV in order to calm down before bed. (I recognize that this is a personal problem.)

“Watching reality TV can become toxic when the content of the show promotes unhealthy behaviors or subjects people to harmful content,” Carnesecchi says. “When we constantly watch reality TV that revolves around harsh/harmful language, inappropriate behavior, or unrealistic expectations, we may start replicating it or comparing it to our own lives.”

Reality TV and Parasocial Relationships

Perhaps the most concerning part of reality TV is the parasocial nature of it all. Many viewers become so consumed by a reality show and its cast that they build a one-sided relationship with certain members, making assumptions about their character without ever actually meeting them in person.

Don’t get me wrong, some reality shows reveal all you need to know about a person, especially if they’re particularly arrogant, malicious, or violent in any way.

But other times, we only get a small picture of their lives and personalities, often judging them off their worst moments.

“When viewers get a glimpse inside someone’s life, they form opinions, thoughts, and emotions about it,” says Carnesecchi. “A strong sense of connection develops between the viewer and the TV personality. This relationship can be both positive and negative. It is when the parasocial relationship becomes consuming and fixated that it has transitioned to an unhealthy relationship.”

Imagine your life—all the mistakes you’ve made, the heated conversations you’ve had, the shitty moods you’ve been in after an exhausting workday—being picked apart by people who’ve never met you. I don’t think any of us would come out on top.

“People may feel they can harshly judge reality TV stars because of the thought that the viewer is getting an exclusive look into their world,” Carnesecchi explains. “Many say reality stars put their lives on display because it’s televised and open to judgment. When you watch from an outside perspective, with distance, you tend to judge harshly. A level of detachment happens. The view is still in the mindset that this is a TV show and is for viewers’ pleasure. It is easier to detach from the fact that this is someone’s real life.”

But remember: It is still someone’s real life. And while, sure, they “signed up for this,” they’re still human after all. Which is why I keep my criticisms confined to my own living room.