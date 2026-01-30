Why Does Weed Smell Like A Skunk Sometimes?

The scent of weed is simultaneously distinct and always a little different. People often liken the smell to a skunky odor or something foul. While much of a weed strain’s characteristics are determined by its terpenes, partially including scent, researchers have discovered that other compounds might play an even bigger role.

Terpenes can create flavor notes and underlying scents. But that familiar pungent aroma that all weed has comes from something else. So why does week smell like a skunk? What causes it? Let’s get into it, friends.

RELATED: How to Pick the Best Flower: Tips for Selecting Cannabis That Will Hit the Spot

What Causes the Skunky Smell in Weed?

Scientists determined that volatile sulfur compounds are responsible for the bold scent weed creates. Those hints of lavender and citrus and cake and apple fritters and whatever else, those come from the terpene profile. But that hard odor that hits your nose and reminds you of diesel, skunks, or chemicals, that all comes from the sulfur compounds.

The top compound they identified as skunky is 3-methyl-2-butene-1-thiol (321MBT). This compound creates that musty, punchy smell and is also largely responsible for making weed so smelly. Because, yes, cannabis can smell skunky.

But for many, it’s how the smell permeates through the air and envelopes your olfactory senses that can be overwhelming or unpleasant. Or, if you’re like me, you relish catching that musty whiff when walking around outside. Despite this, it actually appears in much lower concentrations than other compounds in cannabis, namely terpenes.

Interestingly, 321MBT also appears in many beer varieties, and is what causes that skunky smell in beer that’s been exposed to sunlight (which is a bad thing). And, you guessed, this compound is also found in skunk spray.

Other Sulfuric Compounds

Beyond 321MBT, the researchers also identified a few other volatile sulfur compounds. The chemical compound skatole is known to contribute to a garlicky or savory scent profile. On the other hand, they also found “tropical” compounds, which are responsible for the strong fruity smells, particularly stone fruits, in strains like Papaya Peach or Mimosa.

These are some other volatile sulfur compounds they explored, and the scents they’re associated with:

Dimethyl sulfide: Cream corn, ocean water

Cream corn, ocean water 3-methylthiophene: Coffee, sulfur, nuts, roasted

Coffee, sulfur, nuts, roasted 3-Methyl-1-(methylthio)-2-butene: Foul, chemically

Foul, chemically 3-Methyl-2-butenyl-acetothioate: Coffee, umami, meat

Coffee, umami, meat bis(3-methyl-2-butyl) sulfide: Herbal, garlicky, rubbery, grassy

Herbal, garlicky, rubbery, grassy bis(3-methyl-2-butyl) disulfide: Garlic, onion

Also, all of these have that skunky sulfuric smell, on top of their more specific scent notes.

MORE: How to Roll a Joint

Can the Skunky in Weed Smell Be Stopped?

The research shows that the 321MBT builds up the most during the flowering stage. They’re still exploring ways to mitigate the development of this sulfuric compound during the growing process. But no luck yet, so for now, your weed still might be a bit skunky.

However, growers have found ways to mask or alter that pungent scent through the use of terpenes. By playing with the genetic profiles of cannabis strains, they’ve found combinations that are less skunky and more fruity, sugary, milky, earthy, herby, and all the other aromas we associate with different strains.

Is the Skunk Scent a Bad Thing?

No! As far as we know, the skunk smell doesn’t indicate that anything is “wrong” with the weed. When beer has that strong sulfuric smell, it usually means that it’s gone bad, but that’s not at all the case with skunky weed smells.

So why get rid of it? Well, some stoners don’t love the smell. But what’s more pressing is that most non-stoners don’t appreciate the aroma. From cannabis farms to college dorms, that unmistakable scent travels far and is hard to ignore.

Reducing or removing the skunky scent altogether could help get rid of the stigma around weed. Lots of people make faces when the smell hits their senses, and there’s a general negativity associated with the scent. Creating weed that doesn’t have that smell could make getting high more discreet and less intrusive for those who don’t partake.

Does a Stronger Smell Mean Stronger Weed?

A lot of stoners insist that the funkiest, boldest-smelling strains are the best ones, claiming they have higher potencies and better flavors. This is always what I’ve been told, and research generally backs this up. But it’s not that simple.

First of all, a strong smell isn’t just about genetics. It’s also about storage quality and freshness. So, a faint-smelling weed is likely to be old, stale, or just generally poor. In this way, yes, a stronger smell means fresher weed, which is likely to be more potent.

Second, the entourage effect implies that terpenes can increase potency, and terpenes are what drive the unique smell of a strain. But do volatile sulfur compounds contribute to the entourage effect? According to recent research, yes. This further affirms the idea that a bold smell leads to a bold high.

Furthermore, researchers have cited strains like Zkittlez, which has lower levels of THC, but is considered one of the best strains by many heavy users. Its wide array of terpenes, flavonoids, and sulfur compounds seems to make up for those low THC levels.

So while a rich scent doesn’t automatically mean a super potent strain, it’s one of the best indicators that a good high is on its way.

Will We Have to Say Bye to Skunky Strains?

Probably not. While non-users usually don’t like the smell, and some stoners would prefer a sweeter scent, there are plenty who are used to and appreciate a good skunky strain. Me included!

However, as growers develop yummier strains and a new wave of cannabis users become of age, I suspect we’ll be seeing more of the approachable strains, like Ice Cream Cake, Lemon Cherry Gelato, and Violet, which offer more sugar, fruit, and florals than skunk-heavy strains.

Get the Skunky Strains While You Can

One of the most popular skunky strains is Sour Diesel, and the Mood Sour Diesel THCa Vape stays true to the gassy taste, with natural terpenes found in the strain.

As the name of this strain implies, TribeTokes Cheetah Piss THCa Flower definitely has a funky smell. It reeks of skunk and ammonia, with hints of menthol too.

Since I mentioned the widely adored Zkittlez strain, I feel it’s only right that I guide you to one, so here’s the colorful Lit Farms Blue Zkittlez THCa Flower.