Why We’ll Never See Ferg Take His ‘A$AP’ Name Back With A$AP Rocky: ‘We’re Not Mobbing Anymore’

A$AP Mob used to be inseparable. Groups in music are known to break up; many times it’s your typical money woes and pressures of fame. Sometimes, they just outgrow each other and eventually go their separate ways. But because A$AP Rocky, Ferg, and the rest of the crew were so close, it’s natural to assume they’d be united for good.

However, nowadays, everyone in A$AP Mob are on their own trajectories. Rocky is with Rihanna, raising their children, acting, and making his own music. Meanwhile, Ferg branched out on his own and dropped the A$AP from his name entirely. For a while, Rocky admitted that it touched a nerve.

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“That s**t bothered me, but I ain’t gon’ hold it against him, and I wish him the best,” he said back in January 2026. “So I feel like when I get some time, me and my brother, we could talk. Because that’s what we always been, we always been brothers. But Ferg ain’t never do no out-of-the-ordinary s*** to me to where I would be like, ‘Nah, I can’t mess with this dude,’ unlike other people in A$AP.”

For the former A$AP Mob member, the decision to drop the moniker was never a personal one. Instead, he looked at it as just another step in his journey.

Ferg Reveals Why He Decided To Drop the ‘A$AP’ From His Name

“I feel like that’s a personal thing for him,” Ferg told interviewer Ashley Nicole Moss. “You could feel how you want to feel, but at the end of the day, it’s like I got to follow my truth for sure and how I feel. And there’s nothing wrong with growing.”

Additionally, Ferg explained that A$AP is still tattooed on his body. That part of his life will never leave. But even before he took on that part of his moniker, he was his own person. Consequently, now that the Mob isn’t together, it was important for him to branch out on his own accord.

“I’ve always been Ferg growing up. When I came to work with the mob, that’s when I became A$AP Ferg. So, now I’m just going back to who I am,” he continued. “Like now it’s like, ‘All right, we grown. You got kids, you doing your thing, and I’m over here doing my thing. We’re not mobbing anymore.’ Like we’re grown… People got to know who I am before I leave this earth.”

(Photo by Melodie Jeng/Getty Images)