Why Yes, This Taiwanese Super Bowl Animation Certainly Does Feature Trump as a Cheerleader

The good people at Taiwanese company Next Media Animation have certainly done it this time. As per tradition, they came out with a hilarious, if non-sequitur (to us at least), preview of what’s to come in Super Bowl LI. These types of animations have been around for a while and we’ve tried to decode them in the past before, but some things just speak for themselves.



Take: Donald Trump in a skimpy cheerleader outfit getting smashed by a Super Bowl sign and then replaced by Lady Gaga, the “largest crowd” aka fat people in Falcons and Patriots gear kicking each other in the shins until they fall down, cheerleader Donald Trump and some mac and cheese with pom-poms getting a selfie taken by Tom Brady, Julio Jones throwing greyed-out poop emojis at Brady until he’s smashed, Brady seemingly masturbating but actually deflate-gating, Brady and Matt Ryan texting each other emojis on the pot until Brady rockets off with his own defecation. Duh. Everything you’ve asked for is all there for you.

Videos by VICE

While there’s a lot to digest, perhaps the best part of the piece is the phrase written in subtitles below (if you can tear your eyes from the mayhem), “The Patriots have been here before, which is probably why everyone and their mother want them to lose.” There is profound truth in art.