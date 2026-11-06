Why You Keep Ending Up in the Same Unhealthy Relationships, According to a Therapist

Do you constantly choose the same type of partner, no matter how toxic your past dating experiences have been? Without even realizing it, and despite trying to break your bad habit, you might be drawn to people who feel “familiar.”

This common pattern often leads individuals to date people who aren’t good for them, further perpetuating the negative cycle. Here’s how to break away from what’s familiar and get comfortable with the unknown.

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Familiarity and Attraction

When you think about attraction, you likely think of surface-level qualities like physical appearance or even status. But much of what fuels our attraction comes from our past experiences.

“Familiarity is one of the cornerstone parts of what we find attractive well into adulthood,” says Blythe Landry, LCSW/M.Ed., author of Trauma Intelligence: The Art of Helping in a World Filled with Pain and founder of Grief to Purpose. “So much so that a person can literally swear up and down to themselves that they will never pick the same type of partner as one or both of their parents, and they can go out into the world with every intention not to do that, and find themselves six months into a relationship in that same type of relationship.”

Unfortunately, this attraction to familiarity is often subconscious, meaning we aren’t actively trying to find someone who reminds us of our traumatic childhood or a toxic ex.

“Part of it is the cellular familiarity to things that we do not even recognize instantly,” Landry explains. “Part of it is also that we then can carry an often shadowed and underlying belief that if we can just do this type of relationship differently, with the same type of person, that maybe somehow and someway we can finally get what we wanted or needed from our parents. That is the hard news.”

Of course, this isn’t always a bad thing. For example, maybe you grew up in a home with loving parents and supportive siblings, or perhaps your ex was a great partner (just not the right match) who set high expectations for you in dating. In which case, familiarity might be a positive driver of attraction.

“The good news is that if you grew up in a very healthy foundational family, you will go out into the world and most likely find a stable partner who mirrors those exact same healthy habits,” Landry says.

Why We’re Drawn to Familiar People and Experiences

Familiarity often feels predictable and comfortable. Even if those “familiar experiences” from your past were negative, they might have set your baseline for connection, which can make your body feel “at home” in unhealthy dynamics.

“Think of being drawn to familiarity as a learned language,” Landry says. “Just like we speak different languages depending on how we grew up and where, we have embedded relational languages, especially when it comes to romantic partnering.”

Thankfully, you can break out of this familiarity loop and learn to find comfort in and feel attracted to unfamiliar (yet safer) relationship dynamics. However, this might take time, practice, and patience with yourself.

“A person can come from trauma in their background and do a ton of work on themselves to learn to have a healthy self-esteem and capacity for work and even for deep friendships. But when romantic patterns ensue, that same childhood pattern can start to ‘run the show’ of our lives, even when that isn’t what we intended to do,” Landry explains. “This is a real challenge that many of us face, and the best ‘antidote’ is learning to set boundaries with yourself around attraction and learning that what is unfamiliar may not be attractive at first, but it may grow to be the most loving and attractive relationship you could ever choose for yourself.”